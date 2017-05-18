Two Men In Hospital After Overnight Shootings

POLICE in New Providence are looking for the culprits in two separate overnight shootings and an armed robbery that have left two men detained in hospital.

Shortly after 11pm on Tuesday, a man was walking on Rodgers Lane in Bain Town when a man with a handgun approached on a motorcycle and shot him before speeding off. The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Half an hour later, a man was walking on Sutton Street off Kemp Road, when a man with a handgun approached in a light blue Honda Fit and shot him before speeding off. The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Shortly after 2am on Wednesday, two security officers were on duty at a business establishment on Wulff Road when several armed men approached and tied them up. The men then forced their way into the establishment and stole a safe and several cash registers before fleeing in a small white flatbed truck belonging to the business.

Investigations are ongoing and police are appealing to the public for information.

Police have intensified their anti-crime operations in several divisions across New Providence, making 22 arrests for a number of criminal offences, traffic offence and outstanding court warrants. Additionally, 267 drivers were cited for various traffic violations.

Wednesday’s operations were designed to disrupt crime groups and to target persons involved in criminal activities, such as drugs and firearms, those wanted for various criminal offences, prolific offenders, people wanted for outstanding court warrants and motorists operating in breach of the Traffic Laws.