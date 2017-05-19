Updated: Former Deputy Speaker Arrested In Theft Probe

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
and RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporters
DION Smith, the former deputy speaker of the House of Assembly, was yesterday taken into custody in connection with an ongoing probe into “theft by reason of employment” at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation, which he headed under the Christie administration.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, the former Nassau Village MP turned himself over to authorities shortly after 4pm in the presence of his attorney, Wayne Munroe, QC.
ACP Fernander at the time could not say how long police intended to keep Mr Smith in custody, but said he was assisting officers with their investigations into the matter. However, another senior police official said it was “more than likely” Mr Smith would be held overnight.
This comes as police have released the eight BAIC employees who were being questioned in connection with the investigation earlier this week, all of whom are also being represented by Mr Munroe.
On Tuesday, police said seven employees were taken into custody, however yesterday police said another worker was also questioned and later released.
Last night Mr Munroe warned that the arrest and subsequent questioning of Mr Smith without any “merit of a charge” sets a “dangerous precedent” for government officials.
Mr Munroe indicated that shortly after being taken into custody, Mr Smith gave a statement and was taken by officers to his headquarters and then to his home.
The attorney added that subsequent to this, Mr Smith was transported to the Cable Beach Police Station where he was expected to spend the night.
“This is very, very concerning,” Mr Munroe, a member of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), said. “This is a very sad step we are taking politically in this country because it sets a precedent where an outgoing government could face this course of action without any firm evidence.
“Can you imagine an outgoing prime minister having to face this sort of treatment as a new government looks to be satisfied on matters of finance?”
Mr Munroe told The Tribune that Mr Smith, who was reported to be out of the country on vacation since late last week, returned to the capital on Tuesday.
Mr Munroe said his client at the time of his return offered to assist officers in their investigations but was informed that his help was not needed at the time.
He added that Mr Smith followed developments in the investigation closely and once contacted Thursday, he immediately surrendered himself to police.
“Mr Smith in his capacity as chairman at BAIC could not handle any money and has nothing to hide,” Mr Munroe also said.
“He has remained accessible since Tuesday . . . but this entire situation has come across politically motivated.”
Mr Munroe however, applauded the actions of senior law enforcement officers who interviewed Mr Smith Thursday.
He said the officers involved yesterday were in stark contrast to the officers that “swarmed” BAIC offices brandishing firearms.
In an interview with The Tribune yesterday before Mr Smith’s arrest, Mr Munroe said the group was released, but added that police could file charges at another date “if they so choose.”
Mr Munroe also said as far as he knew, his clients did not remove anything from the property of BAIC that belonged to the agency.
The employees were taken into custody earlier this week after reports that some items were allegedly taken from BAIC on the night of the election and the day after.
A source close to the matter told The Tribune that police suspected the employees of allegedly attempting to destroy files and remove evidence from BAIC that could possibly show funds were being misappropriated.
However, Mr Munroe said there was no evidence of anything being stolen and to his understanding the employees only removed personal items from the building. In fact, Mr Munroe said it was also his understanding that an inventory check was conducted and “nothing was found to be missing.”
“The persons were released Wednesday evening and there have been no charges to date but that doesn’t stop police from doing it later,” Mr Munroe said early Thursday.
“There were never any allegations of money being stolen, when I went to BAIC the officers were on the premises with guns. I was told that it was about a television and a CPU and some files. I am also made to understand that the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture did an inventory check and everything was there. An outgoing political appointee has the choice to move his property because if you leave your stuff it might end up in the garbage.”
Mr Munroe also denied rumours that Mr Smith fled the country after the allegations. He said Mr Smith was previously out of the country with his family.
“I have represented Mr Smith and his family in respect to various matters over the years. He has not been questioned by police but if they wish to see him I will represent him, but I don’t see what they would want to see him about,” Mr Munroe said before his client was taken into custody.
“I think it would be obvious that when you get beat, you take your things or they will be thrown out. I thought it would be obvious that the outgoing chairman would take their stuff if they get beat. Some of our colleagues packed up a week before the election because they did not want to go back to their offices if they lost. If you are not packed up before then you have to move election night or your stuff will get thrown out. We lost. He lost,” Mr Munroe said.
Around 1.30pm Thursday, investigators led by ACP Fernander were seen leaving the Old Trail Road offices of BAIC.
It is understood that during their time inside the facility, investigators spoke to several employees across several departments.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 23 hours, 44 minutes ago
The small fry like Dion Smith always get the full force of the law stomping on them while the really big fish like Sir Snake, Christie, Bag Man Bethel, the Wicked Witch Maynard-Gibson and others like them ride off into the sunset to enjoy their ill-gotten gains and unjust riches obtained at the people's expense!
sheeprunner12 23 hours, 20 minutes ago
Fall guys will not squeal on the Big-wigs ........ Bye, Bye Dynamite!!!!!!!!
Do the nation a favour and rat out Davis & Gray (who you worked for)
banker 23 hours, 14 minutes ago
We now live in different times. The PLP is reduced to impotence and you may see the small fry roll over.
Greentea 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
One can only hope Banker. One can only hope.
BahamaPundit 21 hours, 18 minutes ago
Man. Seems like the Bahamas was being run by a bunch or thugs and gangsters under the PLP. No wonder crime was out of control.
norman_t 10 hours, 38 minutes ago
From the top on down.
Baha10 21 hours, 2 minutes ago
Not sure where you have been BahamaPundit, but welcome to The Bahamas of today! Unfortunately no easy or quick fix, if at all ... as what no one wants to acknowledge is that it may actually already be too late, in that what we just did will not actually stop us from going over the Cliff, if we are already over it!!!
ThisIsOurs 21 hours ago
This the same man who was on the radio talking about the wonderful things happening at BAIC and how he wanted to get additional funding so he could not only help people with business plans but also give out loans through BAIC, Juan McCartney seemed impressed but I knew I smelled a rat
jusscool 16 hours, 2 minutes ago
Now we all know what wonderful things he referred to!
ThisIsOurs 21 hours ago
Imagine if Ducky had gotten elected.
ThisIsOurs 20 hours, 54 minutes ago
I'm completely disillusioned, I don't see a way clear to stop these opportunists from crooking the system. I don't believe there's a young "unqualified" man in the country who's not looking at 2022 as their get rick quick chance . Maybe if someone like Perry Christie or Brave Davis went to jail fir a long time that might send a signal, not sure...
Voltaire 20 hours, 42 minutes ago
Squeal on dem Dion!! Everyone knows you are only small potatoes. Call out the big names and save yourself and the country one time!
BahamaPundit 20 hours, 17 minutes ago
I think it will become clearer and clearer as more information is uncovered that the PLP was running a sham government. Their entire five year term was one big money laundering scheme - laundering public funds into private accounts. Something must be done by the FNM to ensure another sham government can never rule this country again as their private piggy bank.
Sickened 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
We may not be able to arrest these guys but we sure can put proper procedures in place to make it very difficult for future government officials to steal the people's money.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
If they can't be arrested that means Minnis was full of you know what in claiming that many of the big wigs in the last PLP government were corrupt to the core and robbing the Bahamian people blind. Or is Minnis fearful of warranted criminal prosecutions that could come back to haunt him given what he and his select few cronies may have planned for the next five years in terms of greatly enriching themselves at the expense of the Bahamian people? Uuummm!
BahamaPundit 20 hours, 1 minute ago
I say bring in the English secret service and get this country sorted out the way the English sorted out Turks and Caicos and Michael Misick. That is the only way forward. With corruption this deep we must burn the house down and start from scratch. There is no point the Bahamas doing anything, if its public service is thiefing every dime left on the counter top.
ThisIsOurs 19 hours, 44 minutes ago
I agree it's just too scummy. Maybe they should start making them come to work in tshirts to rid everyone of the illusion that this is the road to wealth
norman_t 10 hours, 37 minutes ago
Absolutely correct.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
Whole heartedly concur!
TalRussell 19 hours, 46 minutes ago
by TalRussell
watcher 13 hours, 35 minutes ago
BAIC seems as good a place as any to start the investigations. When / if the little people start to squeal to save their own skins, then we will work up the chain to Road Traffic, BoB, BAMSI, the landfill, Baha Mar, Urban Renewal etc etc
Well_mudda_take_sic 12 minutes ago
Time is critical when it comes to the conduct of forensic accounting investigations ...... the more time goes by the more difficult the investigation becomes with the disappearance of documents and people. Always better to start with the really big stuff...Baha Mar, BoB, etc. The small stuff can be done later, if it needs to be done at all.
SP 12 hours, 28 minutes ago
Corruption in the Bahamas is a massive enterprise that entangles many people collaborating across diverse ministries to function.
Obviously, an equally massive well-oiled " high-level administrative team" would be required operating end-to-end throughout the various ministries facilitating these people.
However, there is no need to burn down the house to catch a few rats.
Prime Minister Minnis needs to give serious consideration to implementing a "whistleblower" initiative. Perhaps offering a 5% bounty on information leading to corruption and recovery of pilfered state funds, or partial to full immunity if an individual was also involved.
Unquestionably, as the dominos begin to fall, people would be falling over each other to report corruption hoping to save their own skins.
ThisIsOurs 11 hours, 48 minutes ago
Good idea
SP 12 hours, 8 minutes ago
The Bahamas is not unique with institutional corruption and does not have to "reinvent the wheel" in dealing with it.
Many countries effectively use "whistleblower" programs to identify, stop, and discourage corruption.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whistleblower
Prime Minister Minnis has any number of tools and several qualified MP's at his disposal that could be designated to quickly adapt international norms to effectively implement a whistleblower program.
https://www.globalwhistleblower.org/
Motivating insiders to divulge information has proven the most expediant vehicle to exposing corruption.
ThisIsOurs 11 hours, 44 minutes ago
I was wondering if "they" got Wayne Monroe or if Wayne Monroe was "sent". Like the mob boss sending his high powered lawyer to protect the limo driver.
Gotoutintime 10 hours, 8 minutes ago
What I don't understand is--If the Police have information or suspicion that a crime has been committed why does it take a change of Government in order to have it investigated??
Tarzan 9 hours, 14 minutes ago
Really???? You have to be kidding.
OMG 9 hours, 13 minutes ago
Because political favoritism extend to some senior officers and don't forget that many officers are masons and sworn to help each other.
sealice 8 hours, 41 minutes ago
So it's not about guilt it's about who you are??? FU you ugly SOS and take your dam signs down you ugly we know it you don't have to prove it repeatedly.....
TalRussell 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
Comrades! According to the then Red Party's South Abaco MP and Executive Chairman of Bahamas Agriculture and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) Edison Key - (BAIC) had back in 2007, paid a law firm $5,000 as a retainer to start the process of collecting 'bad debts' on the books (BAIC). My question is - since 2007, were any of these 'bad debts' ever collected, and if not, why not?
Exactly what is the total amount of current 'bad debts' portfolio that have gone uncollected and remain on the books of (BAIC?
It's The People's Time" to know the true and real amount 'bad debts' not only on the books at (BAIC), but on the books of all other government owned or financially backed identities?
proudloudandfnm 7 hours, 54 minutes ago
Is Wayne high? Wayne an investigation is THE HUNT FOR EVIDENCE. Suspects can be picked up and questioned for 48 hours. Stop being a lying PLP....
yari 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
Not only suspects. Anyone who might be able to help in the investigation. Munroe is so thin-skinned...
killemwitdakno 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Represented by Munroe... LOLOLOLOL
The_Oracle 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
Future Governments have nothing to fear if they conduct themselves honestly.... Being honest does not prevent accusation, or even questioning, but generally creates exoneration. Kinda hard to do for this outgoing crew.....
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
It is plain to see that you all believe that all PLP's are demons and all FNM;s are saints. It goes to show how very brilliant you all are?? I hope the dreams will end soon and reality will set in.
Mean spirited and nasty is the order of the day for you folks. you all can kill.
Alex_Charles 1 minute ago
no, no, no!
Let the investigation run it's course and we shall see. I don't give a damn if Minnis himself had a scandal scandal. investigate it, prosecute and if they are to be found guilty...lock all they ass up. RED, BLUE, or GREEN.
Alex_Charles 4 minutes ago
from what I am hearing from other who are rather close to the situation, Dion is in a pretty bad position. I don't know, I wasn't there, but hot damn it doesn't look good.
let the chips fall where they may and ANYONE involved conducting a criminal act should be facing the fullest extent of the law.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID