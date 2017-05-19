Police Hunt For Armed Robbers

POLICE are searching for the suspects responsible for two separate shootings and an armed robbery that occurred between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 2am Wednesday, police said two security officers were on duty at a business on Wulff Road when several armed men approached and tied them up. The men then forced their way into the business and stole a safe and several cash registers before fleeing in a small white flat bed truck belonging to the business, police said.

Around 11.30pm on Tuesday, a man was shot as he was walking on Sutton Street off Kemp Road. Police said the victim was approached by a person or persons in a light blue Honda Fit who shot him before speeding away.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

About half an hour earlier, police said another man was walking on Rodgers Lane in Bain Town, when a man armed with a handgun approached on a motorcycle and shot him before speeding off. The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Police are investigating all three matters.