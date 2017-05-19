Suspects Claim Police Brutality In Case Of Murdered Aide Of Former Pm

By LAMECH JOHNSON

TWO suspects accused of having a role in the slaying of the relative of the former Prime Minister’s press aide made allegations of police brutality at their arraignment on Friday.

Terrance Meuze, 25 and Renaldo Georges, 19, were flanked by armed policemen as they were escorted into the Nassau and South Streets Magistrates Court complex to face accessory after the fact and abetment to murder charges.

It is alleged that the pair, aided and abetted an unknown male on May 4 in committing the murder of Leo Rahming. They are further accused of helping the unknown male avoid the due process of law.

However, no suspect has been charged with the actual killing.

Rahming, who became the country’s 51st homicide victim this year and was the cousin of Latrae Rahming, former press aide to Perry Christie, was shot in the head at a car wash in the Marathon area before dying in hospital a short time later.

Meuze and Georges will not be required to enter a plea to the charges until they are formally arraigned before the judge of the Supreme Court.

The case is scheduled to be fast-tracked to the higher court on July 6 through the presentation of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

Before they were remanded to the Department of Correctional Services to await trial, attorneys Damian Whyte and Christina Galanos made claims of police brutality on behalf of their client.

Ms Galanos said Georges, who is also represented by attorney Nathan Smith, was assaulted by detectives prior to his participation in a record of interview.

Mr Whyte noted that Meuze, who had been in police custody since Monday, required medical attention because he had difficulty breathing after being suffocated.

Meuze added that he was brutalitised for three days between Tuesday and Thursday.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt made a note of the complaints.

Another man was then charged in connection with a murder last year.

Jadre Evans, 21, is accused of intentionally and unlawfully causing the death of Stephen Horton on March 11, 2016.

According to reports, the 12th grade student of C C Sweeting High School was walking on Hyatt Drive around 9pm when a man with a handgun in a grey van approached and shot him before speeding off. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Evans, too, was remanded into custody until July 6 when the case is fast-tracked to Supreme Court.