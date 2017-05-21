Man Killed By Police After Car Chase, Shootout In Pride Estates

A man was shot dead by police after a car chase and shootout on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, shortly after 3.00pm, police were conducting a traffic stop on Shrimp Road off Carmichael Road, when they saw a Honda Stream vehicle occupied by two men pass by with a high powered weapon inside.

The officers signaled to the driver to stop but he refused and sped off. A chase ensued that ended when the vehicle crashed into a fence in Pride Estates.

The two men, armed with an AK-47 assault rifle and a handgun, exited the vehicle and opened fire at the police. The police returned fire, fatally shooting one of the suspects who dropped the rifle. However, the other suspect managed to elude the officers. The weapon was recovered and police immediately put out an All Points Bulletin for the second suspect.