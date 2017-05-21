Man Killed By Police After Car Chase, Shootout In Pride Estates

A man was shot dead by police after a car chase and shootout on Saturday afternoon.
According to reports, shortly after 3.00pm, police were conducting a traffic stop on Shrimp Road off Carmichael Road, when they saw a Honda Stream vehicle occupied by two men pass by with a high powered weapon inside.
The officers signaled to the driver to stop but he refused and sped off. A chase ensued that ended when the vehicle crashed into a fence in Pride Estates.
The two men, armed with an AK-47 assault rifle and a handgun, exited the vehicle and opened fire at the police. The police returned fire, fatally shooting one of the suspects who dropped the rifle. However, the other suspect managed to elude the officers. The weapon was recovered and police immediately put out an All Points Bulletin for the second suspect.
Comments
MassExodus 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
Good job police! Seems like we have one of these every other week... Kinda crazy.
John 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
More than half the murders this year were carried out using high powered weapons. And a number of police involved shootings were with persons armed with AK-47 assault rifles or similar. What needs to happen now is the police need to start tracking these weapons to find out how they are getting into the country. Recently another country executed members of an enforcement agency of another country when it was revealed that those persons were involved in illegal activities in the country that executed them. The murder count is too high, the killings have gone for too long and now the suspected killers are arming themselves with more high powered and more deadly weapons.
SP 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
This is the second such incident in as many weeks beginning with simple traffic stops, ending in high-speed chases, thugs shooting at police and being taken down by law enforcement.
If this is not evidence enough of the importance of road block traffic checks, then I can only conclude the powers that be are either totally incompetent, dumber than Picewell Forbs and Alfred Gray combined or simply not really interested in controlling crime!
Good work RBPF! I hope you guys soon receive the more than well-deserved raises, backpay and promotions!!
banker 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
Holy Cow -- we have moved beyond 9mm Glocks to AK-47s, machine pistols and AR-15s. Not good.
It just gives police the excuse to trot out the para-military hardware that the Chinese gave the last regime.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID