Updated: Man Shot Dead Getting Out Of His Car In Redland Acres

POLICE in New Providence have reported the fatal shooting of a man who was getting out of his car in the Redland Acres area off Soldier Road on Sunday night.
Shortly after 10.30pm, a man had just exited his vehicle in the area of Chahs Drive near the corner with Bowe Sugar Kid Drug and Grocery Store when a man armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are appealing to the public for information and investigations are ongoing.
