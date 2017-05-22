Updated: Man Shot Dead Getting Out Of His Car In Redland Acres

POLICE in New Providence have reported the fatal shooting of a man who was getting out of his car in the Redland Acres area off Soldier Road on Sunday night.

Shortly after 10.30pm, a man had just exited his vehicle in the area of Chahs Drive near the corner with Bowe Sugar Kid Drug and Grocery Store when a man armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are appealing to the public for information and investigations are ongoing.