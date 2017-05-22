Government Must Listen To Church, Warns Ex-Christian Council Leader

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
IF the Free National Movement wants to remain in office, former Bahamas Christian Council President Rev Dr Ranford Patterson yesterday declared that the governing party must listen to the church.
Speaking to a packed church of FNM supporters, Rev Patterson said the greatest mistake anyone could make was to go against God.
He further pointed to the failed gaming referendum under the former Progressive Liberal Party government and that administration’s decision to go against the “no” vote on January 28, 2013.
He suggested the former PLP administration had lost its political footing because the voice of God was ignored.
“The greatest mistake that you can make is to go up against God,” he said during the FNM’s service of thanksgiving at the Cousin McPhee Cathedral, the church he heads.
“You can’t tell me the voice of the people is the voice of God only on some things.
“If the voice of the people is the voice of God that means if a referendum is held when the people speak, God has spoken. God knows what to do.
“I said it then and I will say it now, God will have the last say. So I am going to encourage you to always recognise that God is still alive in the Bahamas.”
He also said: “If you want to stay in power, listen to the voice of the church. Listen to the voice of God.”
While he did not directly speak to former Prime Minister Perry Christie’s controversial “God can’t stop me now” comments, many in the audience remembered the controversial remark.
Nearly two weeks before the general election, Mr Christie joked during a mass rally in Exuma that things were going so good that “God can’t stop me now” as the event was plagued with power outages, rain and microphone issues.
“We are going to in this next term, turn Exuma into a fine example of what should happen,” he said, as his microphone cut out before scores of supporters at a rally on Saturday night.
“Listen, it going so good, God can’t stop me now,” he continued, after tapping the microphone, to cheers and laughter.
The comments triggered a wave of backlash.
Days later, he sought to explain the context in which the comment was made and questioned how anyone could dare to doubt his faith or suggest that he believed he was mightier than God.
Mr Christie said his comment was in “advocacy” to God not to let his speech come to an abrupt end, adding that he thought there had been a power failure while he was on stage speaking to supporters.
A passionate Mr Christie seemed to attribute the immense backlash he received over the remarks to politics, saying it has become clear that both the PLP and the Free National Movement will compete in a way that is not helpful to the country.
banker 7 hours, 42 minutes ago
Sigh .... another one who ought to know better and hasn't heard the concept of separation of church and state. "Rend unto Caesar ... etc".
TalRussell 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
Comrade Banker, you is in urgent need of some kinds intervention cause the wickedest kinds sins entering your soul since the 2017 General Election - returned the reds to power.
Comrade Banker, asks if you're likes a Holy Roller, Baptist, Methodist, Catholic, or should we book the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses - for ya intervention?
banker 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Naw, I like shell fish, wearing jewellery and having free Saturdays. I would like to go to Our Lady of Perpetual Investment.
But I would like to point out that due to your frame of reference as a PLP, what you call my extreme vickedness, is love, truth, goodness and altruism. I am just as much an authority on this stuff as the Pope, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dalai Lama. The only difference between me and them, is not as many people believe in my religious authority.
If ye repent, you too can see those things. However telling you these tings is like tryin' to baptize a cat. The good Lord didn't create anything without a purpose, but you PLP come close. I guess we need azz-kicking targets.
TalRussell 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Comrade Banker, shell fish or not, I detect you was not this grumpy before the stress from the reds May 10th win has given you second thoughts - if they is up to job good governing?
banker 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
If they don't do good governance, I will turn on them like a house on fire, and burn their very souls with all the invective that I have. If they just even do the status quo, then they are as bad as the PLP.
No I expect good big things, and if they don't deliver, they too are scum.
realfreethinker 5 hours, 1 minute ago
Who does he think he is dictating to the government. The people in the church ain't checking for y'all frauds. Let the church run the churc and leave the governing to us
lkalikl 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
Fook off! We are a Constitutional Democracy, not a Theocratic Banana Republic. Fook off Christian Council! The Christian Council should shut up about politics and focus on poverty and child abuse, two real problems that they are a big part of maintaining in this country through tithes and cover ups. Fook off Christian Council!
Emac 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
Exactly! SMFT
Economist 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
"Speaking to a packed church of FNM supporters, Rev Patterson said the greatest mistake anyone could make was to go against God."
The good Reverend should take his own advice. Oh Church, remember not to accept any donations from anyone who plays numbers. Oh Church, remember to stop all the Sweethearting (adultery) amongst your members, instead of turning a blind eye to it. Oh Church, remember that the reverends do not need flashy cars and all the trappings that you all seem to like so much. Oh Church, do remember to be humble.
SP 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
Where was this "voice of the church" for the last 40 years as corrupt politicians pillaged our country, decimated the people and gave them the middle finger?
Is he referring to the same "voice of God” that invokes the poor, vulnerable and sick to donate more than they can afford in return for "prayers"?
The Christian Council is equally guilty as the PLP and FNM of 40 years misleading our people to stay in favor with corrupt politicians.
Nobody will ever forget Pastor Jeremiah Duncomb, Laish Z. Boyd Sr. and many more so called clergy prostituting themselves leading into the election to keep favor with Perry Christie despite all his blatant nonsense and stupidity.
Where was Jeremiah Duncomb, Laish Z. Boyd, this Dr. Ranford Patterson clown all the rest of thses slick taking clergyman when Bahamians were being thrown to the ground and stomped on the bridge, unlawfully kicked from jobs and left to die of cancer when Jerome Fitzpirate was found wanting.
Not one clergyman could bestow the voice of GOD in calling out corruption for 40 years!
No apologies Dr. Ranford Patterson. The clergy is 50% of the problem with our country as they stood by absolutely mute as lambs while rubbing shoulders with corrupt politicians who pillaged, looted and plundered or country and people.
SP 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Jesus warned us about and identified these no good, greedy clergymen in Matthew:7-15
15“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. 16By their fruit you will recognize them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? 17Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. 18A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit. 19Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20Thus, by their fruit you will recognize them.
CommonSense 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
Boy BYE!!!! Separation of church and state is a serious thing! This country would be in a much better state if everyone wasn't trying to run it like a church!!!
Required 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
Dear Mr. Pattersaur,
Please follow Mr. Christie into oblivion.
Thank you, The Bahamian People.
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 1 minute ago
The FNM pastor can insist that Doc revoke the gaming license or is the church all right with it now. ? The Pastor"s Government is in power now and he can tell "roc wit doc" to close down the web shops. it is a simple matter.
realfreethinker 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
birdie why didn't your corrupt government listen to what the people said about gaming?. I wish you and the church people could C.Y.B.C.
baldbeardedbahamian 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
After the gambling houses, the churches are the most profitable businesses in the Bahamas. If they have a bank account or own any property then they should be taxed on the monies coming in to their coffers. Obese preachers in expensive suits driving luxury cars are an abomination. There are some genuine godly people in the churches but we do not hear much about them as they are buyt quietly doing good works. I hope the government does not pay much attention to these misguided self-serving fools that make up many of our leading church leaders.
