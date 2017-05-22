Updated: Two Workers Suspended In Bpl Theft Investigation

TWO Bahamas Power and Light Ltd employees have been suspended pending an investigation into the theft of more than $200,000 at the power company, The Tribune understands.
The workers from the Accounts Department were suspended on May 15, according to an insider, who said investigations were still underway and put the total amount of stolen funds at around a quarter of a million dollars.
The company declined to comment on the matter on Friday.
Yesterday, police confirmed that the investigation was ongoing, saying BPL made a complaint regarding the missing funds last week.
“Last week we received a complaint from them (BPL) of a large amount of money missing,” Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean told The Tribune.
“Our Business and Technology Unit immediately launched an investigation into the matter. We interviewed several employees and we intend to continue the investigation.”
Senior ACP Dean said police will be “looking at some more people” who will likely be taken into custody for questioning soon.
He said no one was under arrest at this time.
He declined to say the specific amount of money allegedly stolen, only stressing that it was a “considerable amount” of funds.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 3 days ago
Wow, there is certainly ALOT of stealing by way of employment in this country. I guess we'll just wait to hear from BTC
John 2 days, 23 hours ago
Don't forget the white man also stole from BTC and was fired after 25 years with Cable and Wireless....several million ... must be too much araganite in the air!
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 17 hours ago
I think it's a case of when in Rome ...
SP 2 days, 14 hours ago
Lol.....Good one John....Lol
John 2 days, 16 hours ago
Don't go there @ this is ours. Every foreign entity that operates in this country exploits or rips off Bahamians, banks being at the top of the list. Others don't pay their fair share of taxes, and yet others operate for years then skip town owing individuals and the government millions$. So who taught the 'Romans'?
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 12 hours ago
I was actually agreeing with your "it must be the aragonite". BUT, if you see everybody else teifin and everyone saying "this how you is get ahead", everybody know they teifin, the people at the top and bottom teifin, the policeman and the customs officer asking for $100 to look the other way while you tief and nothing happens to nobody ....you know what next
BMW 2 days, 16 hours ago
Guess who taught the romans. John you still running on with your racist bs. Give it up man.
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 12 hours ago
The Bahamians? Lol, say it ain't so
John 2 days, 16 hours ago
Why is it that Bahamians put US dollars in the bank on par with the Bahamian dollar but they have to purchase US dollars from the same banks @ .98 cents on the dollar? Why is your credit card 💳 only worth.95 cents on the dollar when used in the US but US cards are dollar for dollar when used here? Why are banks (Canadian) paying 0 interest of fixed deposits and savings accounts but still charging up to 12% interest on consumers loans? Who taught the 'Romans'?
John 2 days, 15 hours ago
BMWget a life.. I guess you didn't read the comment above mines. You cockeyed aye? Go read up the meaning of racist.. then make your comments based on fact.
BMW 2 days, 15 hours ago
John I got a life racist people like you need to get a life. The world would be a much better place without third world mentality of your caliber.
John 2 days, 15 hours ago
So after banks clip you on the front end (2-5 cents) when you use your card, they hit you with 18 percent interest on unpaid balances even if you are one day late.
Tarzan 2 days, 12 hours ago
Dear John, Guess what? They do that to card holders all over the world. Nothing special about the Bahamas when it comes to treatment by the banks.
John 2 days, 12 hours ago
I was not saying it is exclusive to the Bahamas. In fact some people, even in the US are paying up to 35% interest on credit cards. But does it make it right?
John 2 days, 15 hours ago
BMW you sound like the female patient who called her doctor a sexist because he told her not to drink while she was pregnant. Are you pregnant with racism?
concernedcitizen 2 days, 11 hours ago
@john there is a report/study called the Denning /Kruger study ,Read it . You are a prime example of the conclusion of the study
John 2 days, 1 hour ago
Maybe if you think I am white, then you will see me as a better person? They already tried that experiment and it failed.
concernedcitizen 11 hours, 46 minutes ago
The Denning?Kruger syndrome has nothing to do w/ race , you just keep on proving the conclusion of the theory .
ohdrap4 2 days, 13 hours ago
staff resist technology because any manual procedure or broken computers facilitate fraud.
one or two go to jail, i have a neighbour who spent seven years in jail after convicted of theft in a public corporation. but these thieves never make reparation.
i am told also that a person who made headlines a couple of years ago is now in jail, but the money she embezzled was used to build an apt building in her hisbands name so they still control the buildings, and will continue to enjoy the fruits of ill-gotten gain. when she gets out of jail she will not need to work and, who knows, some politician in the future will get a second chance.
last, but not least, are the cases of lawyers who steal client's money and get light sentences or suspended sentences.
so, they do not make restitution, and are still accepted in society, that is sad.
John 2 days, 12 hours ago
@ondrap4: Are you talking about crime or slavery
lkalikl 2 days, 10 hours ago
John, you are a racist idiot.
ohdrap4 2 days, 9 hours ago
crime, john, check your dictionary;
Synonyms and Antonyms of reparation payment to another for a loss or injury Synonyms : recoupment, restitution, satisfaction Related Words: refund, reimbursement,
I will not bite your slavery crap.
When people steal from BOB, NIB, BTC, etc.., it is i who pay. I will pay the legacy debt left by BEc created by non-paying politicians, non-paying hotels, thieving employees, and the ridiculous salaries paid to the BEc employees where a janitor makes 25,000 p.a.
Take a laxative , dude, you have issues.
John 2 days, 9 hours ago
@kalik,concernedcitizen, BMW et.al., the laws of gravity dictate that I do not argue with fools. Else the will pull me down to their level, not unlike a hog in the mud.
concernedcitizen 2 days, 7 hours ago
Read the Dunning/Kruger @John you are a case study of the Dunning - Kruger effect
TalRussell 2 days, 7 hours ago
Comrades! For $200,000 have gone missing from BPL, you'd thought the Americans would had adapted a different accounting system than they use over at The College of Bahamaland and at Road Traffic? Are you even sure that BPL, had $200,000 for them miss?
sheeprunner12 2 days, 2 hours ago
BOL ......... Tal that is a good question to answer ...... Every dollar that BPL has belongs to Bahamians ...... and the extra billion that they want as an IOU
BMW 15 hours, 16 minutes ago
Someone here writes like the salami lover fweddy.
