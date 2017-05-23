Man Was Fatally Shot In The Head As He Got Out Of His Car

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head while getting out of his car late Sunday night.

The killing takes the country’s murder count to 55 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

The shooting incident took place shortly around 10.30pm in Red Land Acres.

Information is still sketchy but police said the victim was getting out of his vehicle when a man with a handgun approached him. The suspect shot the man once in the head before fleeing the area on foot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is 30-year-old Matthew Nixon.

Police have no motive for the crime and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Meanwhile police are still investigating the death of a man who was found with “lacerations” to both wrists in a burning building on Saturday morning.

The body of the Caucasian man discovered after a fire at a condominium in Cable Beach on Saturday is believed to be that of Bahamian-based fraudster, Derek Guise Turner.

While circumstances surrounding his death are unclear, The Tribune understands that the New Zealand-born financier barricaded himself inside his residence at Ocean Place over the weekend before setting it on fire.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that the 68 year old, who served seven and a half years in prison in the United States after pleading guilty to federal charges of wire fraud, was allegedly involved in a dispute over unpaid rent with the property’s landlord.

According to reports, shortly after 9am, officers from Police Fire Services received news of a fire at a building on West Bay Street, Cable Beach. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from a unit in the building. The officers forced their way in and extinguished the fire.

Before his body was discovered, neighbours were concerned that Mr Turner had intentionally set the blaze and asked the police to protect the building in case he intended to burn the whole complex, The Tribune understands. However, shortly afterwards, his body was found lying on the living room floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will have to be performed to determine cause of death and whether the victim’s injuries were self-inflicted.

Investigations into both incidents continue.