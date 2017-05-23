Mitchell, Darville, Sweeting And Coleby Davis Named Plp Senators

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday announced the Official Opposition’s four Senate appointments, including two former Cabinet ministers, whom he said “will hold the government’s feet to the fire”.

The appointees are former Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell, former Minister of Grand Bahama Dr Michael Darville, former PLP election hopeful Clay Sweeting and attorney Jobeth Coleby Davis.

They are expected to take the oath of office today at 4pm at Government House.

Mr Roberts said it is the view of the PLP that the appointments represent a mix of legislative and governmental experience coupled with youthful energy and private sector knowledge and expertise.

He added that they will add great value to the national debate on policy and legislative issues while causing for a seamless transition in the leadership structure and function of the PLP.

“This is a competent team and I am confident that they will hold the government’s feet to the fire on behalf of the Bahamian people,” Mr Roberts said in a press statement yesterday.

“Consistent with the mandate articulated by Opposition Leader the Hon Philip Brave Davis in accepting his instruments of appointment, this parliamentary caucus will support the government where there is common ground on policy and legislative issues in the public interest.

“This team, however, will not allow the Free National Movement government to misrepresent or distort the record of achievement of the PLP government; will not compromise our sovereignty as a nation nor will they acquiesce if the FNM government pursues policies or practices that hurt vulnerable Bahamians.”

Mr Mitchell and Dr Darville both served under the previous Christie administration.

Mr Sweeting, a businessman from Spanish Wells, was unsuccessful in two consecutive bids for the North Eleuthera constituency on the PLP’s ticket - in 2012 and again in 2017.

The youngest member of the PLP’s parliamentary caucus and newcomer to front-line politics is attorney and energy law and policy specialist Ms Coleby Davis.

She holds an LLM in energy law and policy from the University of Dundee in Scotland.

Ms Coleby Davis gained experience in banking compliance and risk management as a compliance officer with the Bank of Nova Scotia.

She is currently the in-house legal counsel to the Bahamas Petroleum Company with responsibilities for compliance, legal and commercial risk management and government relations.