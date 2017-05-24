Woman Wanted In Drugs Probe

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police want to speak to a Freeport woman in connection with an investigation into possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Police believe Lavanda Michelle Richey Burrows, 23, can help with the investigation.

She is 5ft 6in, of medium build with a light brown complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drug Enforcement Unit in Grand Bahama at 242-350-3125/350-3121 or call 911/919 or contact the nearest police station.