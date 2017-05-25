Editorial: Combatting The Scourge Of Terrorism After Manchester

THE atrocious terrorist attack at the end of a pop concert in Manchester earlier this week has shocked not only the British people but also the world.

So-called ISIS has claimed responsibility for this barbaric and callous act of appalling violence - a suicide bomber detonating an explosive device, packed with nuts and bolts for maximum destructive effect, which killed 22 people and injured more than 60 others, many of whom are critically ill, while some people remain unaccounted for.

The horror of this sickening and calculated act has seemed even worse because it was directed against young people and innocents, the youngest of whom was only eight. It has been described as the worst terrorist attack in Britain since the London bombings in 2005. As always in such distressing circumstances of hysteria and panic, the local emergency services reportedly responded calmly, quickly, bravely and effectively.

Many world leaders have reacted with horror in condemning what happened and have sent messages of sympathy to Prime Minister Theresa May. This newspaper also extends its deepest condolences to our British friends with whom we retain close links through our shared colonial history.

The perpetrator has been identified as a 22-year-old son of Libyan refugees. Born and educated in Manchester, he is said to have returned to the UK recently from visits to Libya and Syria and was known to the security services but not considered a particular threat. There are said to be up to 3,000 people at any one time on a watch list of homegrown fanatics, though not all can be under permanent surveillance. In case, perhaps, he was part of a wider network, the security level in Britain has been raised to ‘critical’ which means that another attack may be imminent. Troops have also been deployed in support of the police, in particular to beef up security at prominent public buildings.

Horrific events of this sort tend to elicit the same response from political leaders - consider recent serious incidents in Paris, Brussels, Nice, Berlin and Istanbul as well as at the House of Commons in the heart of London barely two months ago. Since the first priority of any government is national security and the safety of its citizens, they issue what some people view as platitudes about defiance of extremism and the strength of national unity and traditional values which can never be destroyed by terrorism. They also provide reassurances about the effectiveness of counter terrorism measures together with warnings about retaliatory action in the form of hate crimes.

All this is expected and welcome, but in the aftermath of the Manchester bombing we are already reading about demands for sterner action against the radicalisation of young Muslim men which seems to result in such extreme hatred.

In an open democracy, there can be no guarantee of absolute security against anarchists, fanatics and extremists, or people who President Trump now calls ‘losers in life’, alienated from society and unhappy with their own existence, who are prepared to murder or maim other people. But it has been clear for some time that terrorism - either directed or inspired by ISIS extremists and their perverted interpretation of Islam - is affecting large parts of the world and has to be confronted and destroyed.

At the international political level, it was encouraging to watch Mr Trump’s impressive speech in Riyadh to Arab leaders during his first overseas trip in which, while stressing that he had not come to lecture them, he urged that they themselves should take action against ISIS at its source in the Middle East.

As seen from faraway this side of the Atlantic, the urgent task in Britain is somehow to stop the proliferation of hate preachers in mosques and elsewhere who spread their ideas of violence and division with the result that young Muslim men born in the UK grow up hating their own country.

Here in The Bahamas, we are under the protective umbrella of our giant neighbour. But, despite that, we are vulnerable to a surprise attack simply because we might be viewed as a soft target, so it behoves us as a nation to remain vigilant.

Terrorism in whatever form is repugnant and should be condemned unequivocally. Our hearts go out to all those suffering in Manchester at this moment.