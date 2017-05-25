'I'M Still Owed $70,000 By Organisers' Claims Contractor

GODFREY Gray Sr, an Exuma contractor, told The Tribune that he is owed around $70,000 from Fyre Festival organisers.

Mr Gray Sr was contracted by Fyre Media Inc to construct 15,500 ft of fencing around the perimeter of the concert and campsite at Roker's Point, and was paid a mobilisation fee of $15,000. However, he said, he also had a busing contract to shuttle guests between the airport and each site; and also did extra work on the site when production went into overdrive to meet the looming deadline.

Mr Gray Sr is a member of the local government town committee, but not a council representative, he said.

"You never really knew who was the boss," he told The Tribune.

"There was a gentleman who was in charge of construction, Mark, he was the one I was really working with. He claims that Fyre owes him $150,000, he's an American from New York.

He continued: "(The Ministry of) Tourism had to be involved, (the Ministry of) Tourism had workers on site, persons at the airport to receive people, and were giving directions to us as the guests come in. They were at the airport once it commenced, once people came in, that would have been the 28th (April)."

Businesses and homeowners in Exuma are reportedly owed thousands of dollars in the wake of the disastrous festival that was planned for two weekends over April 28 to May 7. However, the event tanked on its first day due to inadequate facilities, which resulted in chaos and intense backlash from hundreds of stranded customers.

US organisers Billy McFarland, rapper Ja Rule and Fyre Media Inc are facing multi-million dollar lawsuits over the event with ticket packages ranging from $1,200 to over $100,000 and promises of five-star dining and luxury accommodations with headline performers, including international artists Blink-182, Migos and Major Lazer.

MaryAnne and Elvis Rolle, of Exuma Point Resort and Restaurant, claim they are owed $136,000 for unit rentals and food services.

Mrs Rolle serviced hundreds of guests, who were shuttled to her compound on Friday, April 28, because the campgrounds were not fully constructed.

She told The Tribune that in accepting the disgruntled hordes, she took into consideration the devastating impact it would have on the island's tourism product.

Yesterday, Exuma Chief Councillor Brian Strachan said: "The people came in and they weren't quite ready and they just threw them all on Maryanne. She did her best in accommodating them because that particular day she had a function of her own that she had to cater to, plus these 800 persons.

"I'm sorry it turned out that way but something has to be done. The people need to be paid for the service," he said.