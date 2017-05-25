Plans To Reduce, Not Repeal Vat On Common Goods

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
IN yesterday’s Speech from The Throne, the new government said it will reduce value added tax on breadbasket items, as the Minnis administration also outlined plans to transform Over-the-Hill communities.
It is not clear if this is a shift in the administration’s VAT plans, as the Free National Movement had repeatedly promised in recent years to repeal VAT on such items, not just to reduce the tax rate on them.
Details of the government’s tax plans were outlined in yesterday’s Speech from The Throne, read by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling.
The government said it “will take action to effect a reduction of VAT on breadbasket items”.
In June 2015 during a budget debate in Parliament, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, then the leader of the Official Opposition, said placing VAT on breadbasket items was cruel and heartless.
“An FNM government will repeal VAT on breadbasket items, all baby and children’s clothing, electricity, water, all health coverage and insurance,” he said at the time.
More recently, during a rally in Grand Bahama on April 21, Dr Minnis said: “Your FNM will immediately remove VAT from breadbasket items to bring relief to the less fortunate.”
He said “it is unconscionable that the PLP put VAT on health care” during a rally on Christie Park in April.
No mention was made yesterday of either reducing or eliminating VAT from the non-breadbasket items from which the FNM pledged to eliminate the tax.
Progressive Liberal Party members highlighted the difference between “reduction” and “elimination” during their press conference yesterday afternoon, with Leader of the Official Opposition Philip “Brave” Davis claiming the government has changed its tune.
Nonetheless, the Minnis administration also recommitted itself yesterday to creating tax free zones in Over-the-Hill communities.
It is hoped that this will “encourage business growth and spur job creation,” the Speech from The Throne noted.
“My government is deeply aware of poverty, especially in the inner city of Nassau, and is determined to eradicate ‘in your face’ physical conditions that demean the dignity of our people,” the speech noted. “For decades residents in Over-the-Hill areas have not received the kind of attention required to transform their business, residential and overall (environments). Accordingly, my government will institute urban development by revitalising inner city communities (Urban Renewal) and expanding the reach of social services.”
Within inner city zones, the government said it will allow duty-free concessions on construction materials and building supplies used to construct business premises.
During its general election campaign, the FNM promised duty-free importation of construction materials on both commercial properties and residential properties in such areas; no business licence fee or real property taxes; and no taxes on certain household furniture. It also promised reduced customs duties on special vehicles necessary for businesses. These campaign promises were not specifically mentioned in yesterday’s speech.
The government also recommitted itself to launching a programme of real property tax discounts and rebates for pensioners 65 or older who qualify.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Eliminating VAT from breadbaaket items is a dumb idea....
Reducing VAT on breadbasket items is beyond stupid.
Want to help us Mr. PM?
Eliminate either VAT or duty. Show some balls and take a real step forward.
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
The FNM will not be re-elected in 22 if this is their economic plan. Pretty stupid plan...
HarryWyckoff 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Increase VAT to 10%, completely eliminate duty across the board and enforce price changes on everything to account for duty removal.
the last part is critical, or pricing will stay the same, as retail outlets see profit margins jump while the consumer is no better off.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Minnis is certainly not the brightest nor the most caring medical doctor. Just about any healthcare practitioner will tell you a diet based on most of the so called "breadbasket items" is causing just about all of the widespread health issues, like obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, etc., that afflict many of the less privileged in our society today, especially poor young children and senior citizens no longer able to work. This in turn is causing skyrocketing health insurance premiums and will obviously result in prohibitive NHI costs for Bahamian taxpayers. The poor and underprivileged among us need to be able to afford eat much more fruit, vegetables, nuts, etc. Accordingly, VAT and Customs Duty should be reduced or taken away altogether on such healthier types of food items. Why should only the political elite like Minnis, Symonette and D'Aguilar be entitled to consume healthy foods known to be essential to one's well-being? Where has your smart thinking disappeared to Dr. Minnis? Do something right by the Bahamian people as a whole!
proudloudandfnm 36 minutes ago
I'd like to know how a 2 cent discount on mayonaise is going to help anyone???
proudloudandfnm 35 minutes ago
Web can march!
Wait. Never mind...
Lol...
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID