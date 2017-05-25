Security Guard Steps In To Shoot Knife Attacker 

A CONCERNED citizen shot and severely injured a suspect yesterday morning, moments after the man allegedly stabbed another man on a public bus. The incident took place shortly after 11am on Carmichael Road.

According to a police report, two males attacked a man on a public service bus and stabbed him. A concerned citizen, who witnessed the incident, intervened and shot one of the suspects with his licenced shotgun.

The Tribune understands the shooter was a security guard attached to an armoured car company.

The victim and suspect were taken to hospital where they are listed in serious but stable condition. The other suspect is being sought by police.

It is unclear if police are still questioning the shooter. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.