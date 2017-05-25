Winner Or Loser?

EDITOR, The Tribune

Re: TORCHED! (May 11, 2017).

WITH any election landslide win we should be vigilant for signs of arrogance that may develop in the winners, as it still remains to be seen if the achievement was due to factors other than strategic political brilliance etc.

Eventually, it may just turn out that the vanquished deserved to lose, significantly more than the victors actually deserved to win.

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

May 12, 2017