Woman Dies And Man Wounded After Nassau Village Shooting

A WOMAN has died and a man is seriously injured in hospital after a shooting incident in Nassau Village early on Thursday.

According to police reports, shortly after midnight, officers received news of a shooting at Lee Street, Nassau Village. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Residents informed police that a male friend of the woman was also shot and had left in a vehicle for the hospital. The woman was transported to hospital where she later died. The male friend crashed on his way to hospital on East Street near Cordeaux Avenue.

He was transported to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The killing takes the country’s murder count to 56 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information they may have to assist in their investigations.