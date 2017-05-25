Woman Dies And Man Wounded After Nassau Village Shooting

A WOMAN has died and a man is seriously injured in hospital after a shooting incident in Nassau Village early on Thursday.
According to police reports, shortly after midnight, officers received news of a shooting at Lee Street, Nassau Village. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Residents informed police that a male friend of the woman was also shot and had left in a vehicle for the hospital. The woman was transported to hospital where she later died. The male friend crashed on his way to hospital on East Street near Cordeaux Avenue.
He was transported to hospital where he remains in serious condition.
The killing takes the country’s murder count to 56 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.
Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information they may have to assist in their investigations.
Comments
John 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
The killings in this country are still too high. while the murder count is at 56, the police shootings will bring the number of killings to over 60. And while the murders have slowed slightly in the month of May, the country is still on course to record a murder count of over 130. Hopefully Marvin Dames will implement some policing strategy that will break the back of these killings. While road blocks are effective in catching traffic violators and other criminal offenders, strip searching young men in the middle of the street is poor policing. Not only does it look disgusting but it creates animosity between police and innocent motorists when they are strip searched in the middle of the streets. Obviously embarrased they see the police as the offender who publicly violated their person. And some police officers do not spare any pains to make their 'victims' feel intimidated.
OldFort2012 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
New Providence is a tiny island. Put in 10,000 cameras. You will solve this problem once and for all time at a fraction of the Police's annual budget.
Sickened 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
The male 'friend' left his female friend lying in the road while he drove off to the hospital? Doesn't sound like a friend to me.
