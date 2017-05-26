Dna Praises Government For 'Adopting' Its Platform

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Democratic National Alliance yesterday commended the Minnis administration for what it sees as the government "adopting" several aspects of the third party's Good Governance Platform, referring to the government's agenda as laid out in the Speech from The Throne on Wednesday.

In a statement to the press Thursday, DNA Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer applauded the pledges as a step in the right direction.

Mr Mortimer said the DNA welcomes the government's pronouncement on its plan to implement campaign finance regulations for politicians.

He added that the DNA anticipates that the government will also commit itself to several other electoral reforms and judicial reform.

Of the latter, the DNA said it welcomes reforms to the judicial system that coincides with the plans outlined in its Vision 2017 document.

"The independence of the judiciary is an important tenet of our democracy and is vital to the doctrine of separation of powers and the rule of law while instilling faith in the people regarding the administration of justice," Mr Mortimer said.

As it relates to economic plans presented by the Free National Movement, the DNA said many Bahamians interested in the government's plans for turning the economy around were left disappointed as fiscal plans presented by the Minnis administration glossed-over key details.

Referring to years of negative GDP growth, a double digit unemployment rate, high national debt, high and unsustainable deficits over the last two administrations, the DNA said it awaits the government's "strategic plan" to improve the economic state of the country.

"The DNA has proposed an innovative and 21 century plan to address our economic challenges through a combination of fiscal, monetary, economic and public service policy changes and adjustments," Mr Mortimer added.

"In the absence of such innovative and intentional reforms, it is doubtful that the country will be restored to economic growth and prosperity. It is no news that we cannot expect any positive changes within our economy by deploying the same tactics that have placed us in the precarious position that we are in today."

The statement said the DNA looks forward to partnership with the new government in not only identifying the challenges facing the nation, but providing viable solutions to address the same.

"We remain hopeful that the government will accept our offer and proposal to do so because we are all Bahamians working for the advancement of our beloved nation towards a common loftier goal," the party further noted.

The party also raised questions about indications that government will look to reinstate the 'Jump Start' and 'Fresh Start' initiatives started and cancelled over the course of the last two administrations.

The DNA speculated over a timeline for the reintroduction of some amalgamation of these initiatives and what new controls will be implemented to address the challenges experienced with the schemes during its first incarnations.

The party called for details on the amount of funds that may be allocated for the scheme by the current Minnis administration and how the proposed structure would aide in promoting transparency and accountability.

As a part of its 2017 general election campaign, the DNA proposed revisiting the policy that governs business license fees, contending that some level of change could bring relief to small-medium sized entrepreneurs (SMEs) and aid in reviving the country's overall economy. The party recommended that the new government also consider this course of action.

With respect to business, trade and industry, the DNA also applauded the FNM on its proposed "one-stop shop" approach to industry, calling it a "major stepping stone" toward improving the ease of doing business in the Bahamas.

As it relates to the government's plans for Grand Bahama, the DNA noted the plans presented by the FNM to boost that island's economy, calling for the public release of the government's "white paper" on the strategy moving forward.

The DNA said specific details on the proposed industry initiatives referred to in the Speech from The Throne would be helpful, requesting that the government provide the rationale behind establishing Grand Bahama as a financial services centre and just how these initiatives could work.

Mr Mortimer said the DNA will continue to address aspects of governance moving forward, as the party looks to contribute to the national discourse.

The DNA performed much worse in the 2017 election than it did in 2012. It is estimated that the DNA secured just 4.7 per cent of the vote on May 10. The party did not win a seat in the House of Assembly. In 2012, the party's first general election, the DNA secured about 8.5 per cent of the vote and was seen as a spoiler for the FNM.