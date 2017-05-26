Fnm: Promised Repeal Of Vat Still Planned

THE Minnis administration isn’t changing its tune on value added tax and still intends to repeal the fee on a variety of items and services, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said yesterday.
Wednesday’s Speech from The Throne, read by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, noted an intention to reduce VAT on breadbasket items, but not to repeal the tax on these items, electricity and health related services, as Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis had repeatedly promised in recent years.
The Progressive Liberal Party pounced on the distinction during a press conference Wednesday, saying it is a sign the new government is opening up to the realities of governing and is moving away from its key tax pledge.
But Mr Turnquest said yesterday: “I won’t speak to the wording (of the statement about VAT made in the Speech from The Throne). We are committed to the promises (we made during the campaign). We want to live with that commitment.”
In general, the list of tax breaks the new administration has promised were narrower in the Speech from The Throne than in speeches Dr Minnis made on the campaign trail.
Regarding this, Mr Turnquest said Wednesday’s speech “was not exhaustive and never could be.”
He noted, for instance, that the government is still committed to introducing a Fiscal Responsibility Act even though this too was not specifically mentioned in the Speech from The Throne.
Nonetheless, the tax plan laid out in the document received some praise from Chamber of Commerce President Gowon Bowe yesterday.
Mr Bowe would prefer that the government follow the tax plan it laid out in Wednesday’s speech than the plan it promised during the election campaign.
Mr Bowe has long been critical of the Free National Movement’s promise to increase the list of VAT exemptions, explaining that doing so would leave those less fortunate worse off because businesses would raise prices to compensate for their inability to recover the 7.5 per cent levy they pay on their input costs.
The narrower list of tax breaks laid out in the Speech from The Throne “was responsible in that it tempered expectations,” Mr Bowe said.
He believes the Minnis administration could be forgiven by Bahamians for breaking campaign promises on taxes if the economy nonetheless improves under its watch.
“If they can’t carry out all their promises but they build the economy I think you will find forgiveness,” he said. “If they don’t necessarily eliminate VAT but reduce unemployment so households have greater income to make contributions, they could be forgiven.”
Mr Bowe expressed some disappointment that no mention was made in the Speech from The Throne to the National Development Plan (NDP), which was released last year after securing bi-partisan support for its creation from political parties.
The NDP outlines numerous steps the country should take in the next 25 years to improve governance and the quality of life for people.
Mr Bowe was a member of the NDP’s Steering Committee, and he said he has discussed the NDP in recent meetings with members of the Minnis administration.
Comments
TalRussell 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Comrades! Was it lying or just distractions.... You tell me? We're only 17--days into the red shirts 5-year mandate, and we've done began deciphering their sudden detachment away from their pre election and election promises -. where what 35 reds had promised voters ain't the same as what they're now saying from their mouths.
Even their body language doesn't match with what their body said to get you to vote for 35 their red candidates .... ... Maybe, they thinks voters won't see that they were knocking on thousands voters doors to spills bunch lying all along?
Is it still lying, or just more distractions.... You tell me?
ThisIsOurs 8 minutes ago
I really don't care what they promised. I want to know what they're going to do and I want it to make sense
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Re-post: Minnis is certainly not the brightest nor the most caring medical doctor. Just about any healthcare practitioner will tell you a diet based on most of the so called "breadbasket items" is causing just about all of the widespread health issues, like obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, etc., that afflict many of the less privileged in our society today, especially poor young children and senior citizens no longer able to work. This in turn is causing skyrocketing health insurance premiums and will obviously result in prohibitive NHI costs for Bahamian taxpayers. The poor and underprivileged among us need to be able to afford to eat much more fruit, vegetables, nuts, etc. Accordingly, VAT and Customs Duty should be significantly reduced or taken away altogether on such healthier types of food items. Why should only the political elite like Minnis, Symonette and D'Aguilar be entitled to consume healthy foods known to be essential to one's well-being? Where has your smart thinking disappeared to Dr. Minnis? Do something right by the Bahamian people as a whole!
ThisIsOurs 16 minutes ago
I'm really getting tired of different persons popping up here and popping up there with bits and pieces of what they intend to do but can't give anything with real meat on it. PLEASE, make one statement about the timeline for the planning effort and what that entails, that statement includes an estimated timeline for the following effort:
Meeting with respective staff to get an overview of ongoing projects, problems, new initiatives and things that might change. Meet with constituents with same objectives. Come back, meet as a governmental group, decide out of all that was found what will be priorities for the country then for each ministry and constituency in that order.
While this assessment is being conducted give us reasonable periodic updates so we know how things are going, are you on schedule, any new issues popped up etc etc.
THEN organize a major public press conference to give us the overview for the country. Let someone who's good at presentations and breaking issues down do it please, (not boring ministers. The boys under the almond tree should be able to grasp it) can be multiple persons if expertise required. You can even break this up into multiple working sessions, get collective input. You have smart people in this country use them.
REPEAT. Set expectations, perform assessments, do the work, updates.
Also very important, please make sure that you CLEARLY identify what will get done in five years... Well year by year
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID