Fnm: Promised Repeal Of Vat Still Planned

THE Minnis administration isn’t changing its tune on value added tax and still intends to repeal the fee on a variety of items and services, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said yesterday.

Wednesday’s Speech from The Throne, read by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, noted an intention to reduce VAT on breadbasket items, but not to repeal the tax on these items, electricity and health related services, as Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis had repeatedly promised in recent years.

The Progressive Liberal Party pounced on the distinction during a press conference Wednesday, saying it is a sign the new government is opening up to the realities of governing and is moving away from its key tax pledge.

But Mr Turnquest said yesterday: “I won’t speak to the wording (of the statement about VAT made in the Speech from The Throne). We are committed to the promises (we made during the campaign). We want to live with that commitment.”

In general, the list of tax breaks the new administration has promised were narrower in the Speech from The Throne than in speeches Dr Minnis made on the campaign trail.

Regarding this, Mr Turnquest said Wednesday’s speech “was not exhaustive and never could be.”

He noted, for instance, that the government is still committed to introducing a Fiscal Responsibility Act even though this too was not specifically mentioned in the Speech from The Throne.

Nonetheless, the tax plan laid out in the document received some praise from Chamber of Commerce President Gowon Bowe yesterday.

Mr Bowe would prefer that the government follow the tax plan it laid out in Wednesday’s speech than the plan it promised during the election campaign.

Mr Bowe has long been critical of the Free National Movement’s promise to increase the list of VAT exemptions, explaining that doing so would leave those less fortunate worse off because businesses would raise prices to compensate for their inability to recover the 7.5 per cent levy they pay on their input costs.

The narrower list of tax breaks laid out in the Speech from The Throne “was responsible in that it tempered expectations,” Mr Bowe said.

He believes the Minnis administration could be forgiven by Bahamians for breaking campaign promises on taxes if the economy nonetheless improves under its watch.

“If they can’t carry out all their promises but they build the economy I think you will find forgiveness,” he said. “If they don’t necessarily eliminate VAT but reduce unemployment so households have greater income to make contributions, they could be forgiven.”

Mr Bowe expressed some disappointment that no mention was made in the Speech from The Throne to the National Development Plan (NDP), which was released last year after securing bi-partisan support for its creation from political parties.

The NDP outlines numerous steps the country should take in the next 25 years to improve governance and the quality of life for people.

Mr Bowe was a member of the NDP’s Steering Committee, and he said he has discussed the NDP in recent meetings with members of the Minnis administration.