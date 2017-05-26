Man Dies Shot In The Head In Car In Freeport

A MAN was found dead with gunshot wounds to his head in a car in Freeport on Thursday night, police in Grand Bahama have reported.

Shortly before 11pm, police said they were called to an area at the rear of East Sunrise Plaza where they discovered the body of a male in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the head. EMS personnel were called to the scene and reported no signs of life.

The killing takes the total murders for 2017 to date to 57, according to The Tribune's records.

Police are appealing to the public for information that can assist them in their investigation by contacting the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at 350-3107 through 12, 911/919 or call your nearest police station.

Grand Bahama police are also investigating a stabbing incident that has left a man in hospital on Thursday morning.

Reports are that shortly after 10am, a male was reportedly involved in an altercation with another man in the Fawcett Lane area of Freeport when he was stabbed to the body. He was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital via private vehicle, seen by doctors and is listed in serious condition.

A 20-year-old man of Oates Lane, Freeport, has been arrested by police in connection with this matter.