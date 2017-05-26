Three Injured In Stabbing At School

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE reported that three adults, two men and a woman, were injured and taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital as a result of a stabbing incident and fight at Yellow Elder Primary School which was captured on video and disseminated on social media yesterday.

According to officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, a man and a woman were attacked by a second man and woman while on the school campus around 3pm.

CSP Cash, noting that the circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet clear, said three of the individuals involved were taken to the Accident and Emergency Section of PMH where they were said to be receiving treatment for their injuries.

“Investigators are on the ground trying to establish what went wrong,” he said. “We are uncertain as to the nature of the victims’ injuries.”

Aspects of the incident were captured by cellphone cameras and then shared across social media. In a 30-second clip posted to Facebook, a man in a blue shirt could be seen running toward an ongoing altercation between a man and two women. The two men engaged in a scuffle, resulting in the pair falling to the ground between two vehicles.

As this transpired, people nearby attempted to defuse the situation between the two women, with others off-camera indicating that they could see one of the men attempting to stab the other.

As screams filled the school’s parking lot, the video ended with both men still engaged in their scuffle and both women remaining locked in a struggle of their own.

Police promised a further update when more details became available. Sources at PMH suggested last night that the injuries were not serious.