Three Bahamians Arrested For Drug Possession At Airport

Three Bahamians were taken into custody after they were found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) on Friday.

According to reports, shortly before 8.00am, the man and two women, who were travelling to the US, were detained by United States Customs and Border Protection officials at the Pre-Clearance Departure Lounge at LPIA, after 16 taped packages of cocaine were discovered in their luggage. The estimated weight of the cocaine is four pounds.

The three suspects were handed over to Drug Enforcement Unit officers and are expected to appear in court early next week to be formally charged.