Gov’T ‘Opening Pandora’S Box’ With Vat Breaks Plan

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Government was yesterday warned that its VAT ‘exemptions’ plan will “open up a Pandora’s Box” of demands for ever-increasing concessions that may undermine the Bahamas’ low-tax model.

Robert Myers, a principal with the Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG), told Tribune Business that the Minnis administration’s election campaign promises could turn VAT into an inefficient, complex tax that increased both business and Government administration costs.

And apart from undermining the Bahamas’ low-rate, broad-based 7.5 per cent VAT model, Mr Myers said the Government’s ‘exemptions’ proposal could encourage numerous industries and ‘special interests’ to start lobbying for the same treatment for themselves.

“It seems that they want to go ahead with these VAT concessions, and that makes me nervous,” he told this newspaper. “I was under the impression that this was going to go away, but it seems now that they’re really looking to advance that.

“I just think, from an ORG standpoint, it may not be the right thing to do. It just complicates the tax system that the private sector has to manage.”

Mr Myers added his voice to others expressing concern over the newly-elected government’s VAT plans after last week’s ‘Speech from the Throne’ appeared to confirm its intentions to follow through with campaign trail promises.

The address appeared to narrow, or tone down, the Free National Movement’s (FNM) proposals by stating the Government would “take action to effect a reduction of VAT on breadbasket items” as opposed to its complete elimination on these products.

The scope of the VAT ‘exemptions’ plan also seemed to be reduced, as the Prime Minister had said utility bills (electricity and water), health and education would also be exempt from the 7.5 per cent levy. The Speech from the Throne, though, implied that only basic food staples are now included, although Deputy Prime Minister, K P Turnquest, subsequently affirmed the Government would live up to its pledges.

Mr Myers, meanwhile, suggested that the Government’s VAT ‘exemptions’ plan would force merchants to increase consumer prices on other products, while also acting as an unnecessary ‘tax break’ for rich and upper middle class Bahamians.

He argued that it should instead reduce VAT’s burden on poor and lower income Bahamians by redeploying a portion of VAT revenues to “the needy” via an increased Department of Social Services budget - as had been agreed between the private sector and former Christie administration.

“You’re creating a tax break for those that don’t need it,” Mr Myers told Tribune Business. “The higher income people don’t need a tax break on rice and things like that.

“Don’t start complicating the tax system by exempting breadbasket items from VAT, because you’re going to open Pandora’s Box. Someone else will come in and say they need a concession, and the next thing you know we’ll be like the UK, where VAT is enormously complex and they’re trying to simplify it.”

The UK’s standard VAT rate was raised to the current 20 per cent in 2011, making it the complete opposite of the Bahamian model. This nation initially chose the same route, and went for a 15 per cent VAT rate, until the Organisation for Responsible Taxation - at the time headed by Mr Myers - successfully persuaded the Christie administration to go the low-rate, broad-based route with minimal exemptions.

Owen Arthur, the former Barbados prime minister, in a speech delivered in the Bahamas prior to this nation’s introduction of VAT, warned against the exact action now being considered by the Minnis administration.

Mr Arthur said one of his greatest regrets was that his government succumbed to requests for VAT exemptions from Barbados’s key industries and corporate interests, which ultimately resulted in today’s narrower base and higher 17.5 per cent rate.

Barbados’s experience is what Mr Myers fears could happen in the Bahamas should the new government persist, and the ORG principal pointed out that increased exemptions would mean Bahamian retailers and utilities reclaiming a smaller percentage of their VAT ‘input’ payments.

This, he warned, would result in these businesses increasing consumer prices to compensate for higher production costs caused by the lack of VAT ‘offset’.

“They’re going to have to raise prices on other things,” Mr Myers explained, “and it makes it very complex for us [the private sector] to manage. You run the risk of opening up a Pandora’s Box and making it an inefficient tax. It will also make it harder for the audit people at the Inland Revenue to track, not just the company. These are concessions, these are not.

“You will reduce the ease of doing business, and increase the cost of doing business. Why does the Government think it knows what the needy or low income people are going to eat? Why do they have the right to dictate what lower income people? Give them funds and an allowance to spend on what they need. Why should we dictate that they eat corn beef, grits?

“It’s wrong all the way around. It just doesn’t add up. There’s got to be a better way to help the needy. No one I’ve spoken to is against doing so. We’re all in favour of it. It’s how we go about it.”

Mr Myers suggested that the Government, private sector, civil society and labour work together to develop a “consensus” on “what makes most sense to ease the cost for the needy and low income people”, suggesting Social Services - not VAT ‘exemptions’ - was the better delivery mechanism.

With the Bahamas having received international “accolades” for its VAT model and smooth implementation, and the tax “ticking all the boxes”, he added: “Don’t start messing with the VAT. When you start down that road, it’s going to be a nightmare.

“We don’t need to compromise something that so far has been very efficient, very compliant, very effective and simple. Let’s get the stakeholders together and come up with a plan for the needy. We understand the need; they’re right, but let’s do it in a way that doesn’t make everyone’s lives complicated, including the Government’s, because the Government has to keep a handle on all this stuff.”