Hurricane Fund Claim Disputed

KWASI Thompson is facing pushback from his predecessor in the Ministry of Grand Bahama following his claims that the previous administration spent hurricane relief funds in a “disturbing” way.

The senator and state minister for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister claimed Friday that following a preliminary assessment of the matter, he found that over $1m in hurricane relief funds was spent without proper protocols.

However, former Minister of Grand Bahama Dr Michael Darville has called on Mr Thompson to quit making explosive accusations prior to the completion of his ministry’s audit.

Mr Thompson alleged on Friday that it was “alarming” that “funds to the tune of well over $1m were paid to one particular person for clean up without any scope of works on file, no bids submitted and no written verification from the Ministry of Works that the work was performed for the money spent.”

He also said contracts up to $200,000 were issued to repair public buildings without Cabinet approval, without a public bidding process and without documentary evidence showing proper verification was done before monies were paid out.

But Dr Darville, who was recently appointed as opposition senator, said no million-dollar contract was ever issued during cleanup and restoration exercises on Grand Bahama.

“Before every natural disaster, heavy equipment operators are identified and put on notice of the possible need to utilise their service, sometimes during, and in some instances immediately following the disaster,” Dr Darville said. “In none of these cases does the government require or request bids. Instead, rates are set by the Ministry of Works and all persons with heavy equipment are used, if the magnitude of the disaster requires massive assistance, as was the case with Hurricane Matthew.”

Dr Darville did not say whether Cabinet approved contracts worth up to $200,000.

“It is very unfortunate that the minister of state would issue a press statement, prior to the completion of a full and thorough investigation,” he said. “I fully support an audit because I am confident that the findings would prove no wrongdoing.

“I do have a problem with the way this administration is trying to create the impression that something untoward happened without factual information to substantiate such allegations.”

“The minister of state’s so-called ‘troubled findings,’ which suggest to the public some evidence of wrongdoing, will be inconsistent with any auditor’s report.”

Dr Darville also said Mr Thompson is being premature and reckless with this statements.

“It sets a dangerous precedent for this FNM administration,” Dr Darville said.

“I admonish the minister to get on with running this country and move on from their stop, review and cancel policies,” Dr Darville said. “I’m advised that since coming to office, the Hurricane Relief and Restoration Programme was put on hold. I’m also told that the government has stopped the distribution and honouring of all coupons and the various bonded warehouses on the island, affecting hundreds of residents who need immediate relief and home repairs.”

When contacted by The Tribune, Mr Thompson countered yesterday that the Hurricane Relief and Restoration Programme has not been halted, noting that on Friday he said in a statement that he instructed administrators on Grand Bahama to notify people in the east, west and Freeport area to provide his office with information about who has yet to be assisted.

As for coupons, he claimed the institutions which previously took vouchers stopped honouring them prior to the election “because the PLP government did not pay the companies.”

He stood by his decision to comment on the handling of money in his portfolio before the scheduled audits are complete.

“The facts are the facts and the people have a right to know how their money was spent,” Mr Thompson told The Tribune yesterday. “I stand by my statement. The audit will go forward and the law will take its course.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has made fiscal responsibility and accountability important themes of his young administration.

He has ordered a forensic audit into Urban Renewal, the Bahamas Agriculture & Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and the Bank of the Bahamas (BOB).

He has also called on his ministers to audit their ministries and departments and he has pledged to increase the resources for the Office of the Auditor General.

The Minnis administration has also said that where there is evidence of a crime or wrongdoing, the law will take its course.