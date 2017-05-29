Overtime Pay For Police To Begin Today

POLICE officers are expected to begin receiving the first instalment of their long-sought overtime pay today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest confirmed to The Tribune yesterday that the provisions were made for their payments to begin today.

Officers were alerted yesterday that cheques for overtime will be issued at the Police Training College from today until Wednesday, between 9am to 4pm.

A source familiar with the matter said a list of

officers who will be paid today were 1,799 people from the rank of constable to inspector.

This number doesn’t include reservists or officers who have since died since working overtime and are entitled to compensation.



Ultimately, it’s unclear how many people will be paid and what process was undertaken to determine who is eligible to receive compensation.



It had been unclear whether the Minnis administration would even be able to meet the May 29 deadline for the first tranche of payments as promised by the Christie administration before the general election.

The new government had to make its own provisions for the payments.

While Mr Turnquest previously said some amount of borrowing would be required to make the payments, it’s unclear exactly what arrangements were made.

Mr Turnquest said yesterday that the payments will be made in four instalments.

He could not say offhand how much money will be paid overall or how much will be paid in any tranche.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham had said during a campaign rally earlier this month that no matter which party won the May 10 general election, the government would be unable to pay officers today because “the money ain’ there” in the Public Treasury.

The decision to pay officers overtime was made by the Christie administration after years of wrangling over the overtime issue.

It came after officers worked 12-hour shifts at different periods in 2013 and 2014 to combat mounting crime.

After officials of his administration insisted that officers would not be paid overtime, former Prime Minister Perry Christie announced during a campaign rally at RM Bailey Park that the officers will be paid, with one payment coming on May 29 and another at an unspecified date in the next budget cycle.

He made the announcement days before officers were set to vote in the election’s advanced poll.

Critics called his decision “a political ploy.”

Last May, the Court of Appeal upheld Supreme Court Justice Milton Evans’ ruling that a Force Order issued by former Police Commissioner Paul Farquharson in 2003 was relevant to the matter as it mandated that public officers be paid when they work for more than 40 hours in a normal work week.

At the time, the PSA had estimated that if money is given to officers, the government would end up paying as much as $16.4 in overtime pay. The court’s ruling, however, allowed the government to either give the officers time back or give some combination of financial compensation and time-off.

The Police Commissioner decided last year to give officers time off and to give financial compensation only to those who worked overtime during the time period but since retired or died.