Police Search For Suspects After Two Separate Armed Robberies

POLICE are seeking the public’s help in finding two male suspects responsible for two separate armed robberies that occurred on Sunday.

In the first incident, shortly after noon a man was about to make a deposit at a local bank on Madeira Street in Palmdale when a man armed with a handgun approached and robbed him of a deposit bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect then fled in a waiting Honda CRV vehicle being driven by another man, police said.

Then shortly after 1pm, a man armed with a shotgun robbed a business on Mermaid Boulevard off Carmichael Road of a large amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Police also reported that three Bahamians were taken into custody after they were found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs at the Lynden Pindling International Airport on Friday.

According to reports, shortly before 8am the man and two women, who were travelling to the US, were detained by United States Customs and Border Protection officials at the Pre-Clearance Departure Lounge at LPIA after 16 taped packages of cocaine were discovered in their luggage. The estimated weight of the cocaine is four pounds.

The three suspects were handed over to Drug Enforcement Unit officers and are expected to appear in court early next week to be formally charged.

Investigations continue.