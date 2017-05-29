Updated: Shooting At Boatswain Hill Leaves Man Dead

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter



A MAN was shot dead in the Carmichael Road area yesterday, bringing the country’s murder count for the first five months of 2017 to 58, according to The Tribune’s records.

The murder count is now 14 per cent higher than it was at this point in 2016 when the country had recorded 51 homicides, according to The Tribune’s records.

The count is also seven per cent less than it was at this point in 2015, the year when the country had a record number of 146 murders.

Police said officials responded to the shooting incident at Boatswain Hill, west of Carmichael Road around 12.20pm.

On arrival they found a man’s lifeless body midway through the corner.

“The only information we’re working with thus far is that persons who reside in the area, they heard several gunshots, when they came to the outside they observed a white Honda vehicle speeding off and later they found the deceased laying in the road,” Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash told the media at the crime scene.

“We don’t know the motive for this latest homicide, however we are appealing to members of the public who may have any information in connection to this incident to feel free to contact the police and give us that information.”

As officers processed the crime scene, a woman, overcome by emotion, screamed repeatedly.

Last Thursday, a young barber in Grand Bahama known as “Ace” was shot dead in Freeport.

The victim had worked at Kutting Stylez Barber Shop in the Gwen’s Shopping Plaza on East Atlantic Drive for four years.

The identity of the latest murder victim has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.