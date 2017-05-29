Suicide Suspected As 72-Year-Old Man Is Found Dead

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ABACO police are investigating the apparent suicide of a 72-year-old man who was found dead at a residence in Treasure Cay over the weekend.

The victim, whose last name is Albury but first name is not known, was discovered shortly after 8am on Saturday. Police were called to a residence in Treasure Cay where the lifeless body of a Caucasian male was found with a gunshot wound to the body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

Inspector Terecita Pinder said that foul play is not suspected in the matter, and police are continuing the investigation into what was initially termed a sudden death.