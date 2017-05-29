Ub Confers Honorary Degree On Sir Lynden Pindling

SIR Lynden Pindling envisioned that one day the College of The Bahamas would become the University of The Bahamas, a dream realised with the university’s charter on November 10, 2016.
At its historic inaugural commencement held on May 25, the university posthumously conferred upon Sir Lynden its first honorary degree.
Acting on behalf of UB trustees, upon the recommendation of faculty, UB President Dr Rodney Smith presented the degree, Doctor of the University Honoris Causa, to Sir Lynden’s daughter Monique Pindling.
According to a press release from the University of The Bahamas, Sir Lynden “deserved the honour because he served the country with distinction as prime minister; he became the ‘father of the nation’ and under his leadership sovereignty for The Bahamas came to fruition July 10, 1973; and as a significant part of his vision for a better Bahamas and its citizens, he spearheaded the establishment of COB which has transitioned to the University of The Bahamas.”
The release continued: “This year, UB started a new tradition of conferring honorary degrees upon deserving Bahamians who have contributed significantly to the development of the University of The Bahamas and made a lasting impact on the country.
“One of the longest serving heads of government in the commonwealth, Sir Lynden served as prime minister of The Bahamas for nearly 26 years, during which he led the country to independence from Great Britain on July 10, 1973. Additionally, he served as a member of the House of Assembly for 41 consecutive years.
“The grandson of a Bahamian seaman and son of a retired policeman (Arnold F Pindling), Sir Lynden was born March 22, 1930. He attended Government High School from 1943 to 1946. At the age of 18, Sir Lynden left The Bahamas to attend King’s College London, where he received his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in 1952. He was called to the English Bar, Middle Temple, in January 1953 and to the Bahamas Bar in August of the same year.
“Sir Lynden joined the minority Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) shortly after its formation in 1953 and in 1965 was elected to the House of Assembly for the Southern District, New Providence. He was elected senior member for the South Central District in 1962 and the following year became chairman of the PLP.
“In the general election of 1967, he chose to run in an Out Island constituency and his victory helped secure a majority for his party, without which, the formation of a government would have been impossible,” the press release noted.
“Under Sir Lynden’s leadership, The Bahamas became a sovereign nation on July 10, 1973. The following year, the College of The Bahamas was established through an Act of Parliament and in February 1977, Sir Lynden officially opened the institution, foreshadowing that it would one day become the University of The Bahamas.
“Sir Lynden led the PLP to election victories in six successive polls: 1967, 1968, 1972, 1977, 1982 and 1987. On July 9, 1997, one day before the 24th anniversary of independence, Sir Lynden resigned from Parliament, bringing to an end a political era in The Bahamas,” the university noted.
Comments
lkalikl 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
A degree in 'How to Negotiate with Drug Dealers' or 'How to Hide Drug Money in Private Offshore Accounts' or perhaps 'How to Fleece a Nation within 25 Years of Taking Power' or perhaps it was a degree in 'How to Destroy a Nation's Youth and Work Ethic' or perhaps 'How to Achieve the Headline of a Nation for Sale'?
TalRussell 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Comrades! So sad we as a collective peoples have not been able to elevate Lynden Pindling to rise above petty party politics. Pindling's contributions and sacrifices are far too plentiful and important to the nation - not to be shared and celebrated with proud - by all Bahamalanders.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
Lynden Pindling ........... Knighted by QE2 ....... now honoured by UB Board ....... LMAO ...... What are the qualifications for these high society awards???????? ...... Hope it is not for his slogan "Step Now to the New Frontier" ............. He sure took us to a new frontier in 1984.
TalRussell 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
Comrade Sheeprunner12, you know what's strange...... the black natives have no issues giving Premier POP Symonette (and even Sir Stafford) their honoured due place in Bahamaland's history.
Comrade, we are a good and decent peoples, and we can and should do better...much better, by Pindling.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Just look at the quality of those who received the title of "Sir" in our country recently .......... and "QC" ......... then tell me if there is much value in those dinosaur titles anymore ........ Take for example: Sir Snake ....... Allyson Gibson QC
bahamalove 23 minutes ago
Remember, Allyson recommended herself for title of QC. Now she can charge outrageous legal fees in her private practice. Sure set herself up nicely.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID