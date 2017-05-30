16-Year-Old Dead After Stabbing On Grand Bahama

POLICE in Grand Bahama are investigating a stabbing incident that left a 16-year-old boy dead on Monday.

According to initial reports from police, officers were called to an area in Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock shortly before 6pm Monday. There, police met a male with an apparent stab wound to the body.

He was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital via ambulance where he later died from his injury. Two men, ages 26 and 19, are assisting police with their investigation into this matter.