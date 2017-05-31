Teenager Dies In Eight Mile Rock Stabbing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 16-year-old was fatally stabbed in Eight Mile Rock on Monday evening, pushing the island’s murder count to seven for 2017.

This latest incident comes less than a week after the murder of a young barber in Freeport and marked the 59th killing in The Bahamas this year.

Although police have not yet released the victim’s identity, The Tribune can report that the teen’s name is Rudolph Livingston, of Take Me Corner, Pinedale in Eight Mile Rock.

Inspector Terecita Pinder said police are questioning two men – aged 26 and 19 — who are assisting them in connection with their investigation into this latest homicide.

According to reports, shortly before 6pm, police were called to the Hanna Hill, EMR area where they observed a male with an apparent stab wound to the body. He was taken by ambulance to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Last Thursday evening, police were called around 11pm to an area at the rear of the East Sunrise Plaza, where the body of a young man was discovered inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

No arrest has been made, and police are continuing their investigation into the matter.