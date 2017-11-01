Losing Expat Staff Helps Bpl Save $3m

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
BAHAMAS Power & Light expects to save $3.3 million by replacing three of its expatriate employees with seven Bahamian employees, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold revealed yesterday.
This comes as BPL’s board prepares to restructure the company, moving further away from PowerSecure’s short tenure as manager.
BPL board Chairwoman Darnell Osbourne said yesterday: “When you add all the salaries of the executives and also the management fee, we were paying close to $5m per annum. When you look at the replacement of the CEO, the COO, four new directors and even a new manager, you still only come up to about $1.1m, so you’re talking about saving well over three million.”
PowerSecure was paid a base management fee of $2m per year.
Mrs Osbourne suggested that in addition to cost-savings, the company will reap qualitative improvements because new positions, which did not exist under PowerSecure, will be created in the new era.
“You were paying these individuals that amount of money, bearing in mind you were also paying Bahamian executives, but you didn’t have attention to things like the environment which was supposed to be addressed by the management of PowerSecure and renewables were not being addressed either,” she said.
“In the best interest of the corporation, they need to be put in place. We are also looking at the risk function of the organisation and a position is planned to address that as well. Given issues with procurement we have decided we need somebody directly over that.”
PowerSecure removed the position of assistant general manager with responsibility for Family Islands when it managed the company.
BPL’s board intends to bring that position back and make the person responsible for Family Islands a director.
“Some positions will be filled in due course,” Mrs Osbourne said. “We need the CEO and COO in place.”
BPL’s board recently announced that Whitney Heastie has been appointed CEO and Christina Alston will be the COO.
Two weeks ago, the board made a presentation to Cabinet explaining its plans for BPL, although the final version of its business plan has not yet been released.
Mr Newbold said yesterday: “Board members spoke to various aspects of BPL’s proposed business plan…Directors would be responsible for each of the following areas under the COO: generation services, transmission and distribution, Family Island operations, technical planning/renewables, and procurement/supply chain. An additional five directors with responsibilities for customer service, security/investigations, human resources and internal communications, health, safety and environment and information technology would report to the chief financial officer. Some of the posts would have to be advertised.”
Comments
The_Oracle 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
Sorry, I have to ask, it takes 7 Bahamians to replace 3 expats? Did they focus so hard on the $$ savings they missed this? "Indictment a thing that serves to illustrate that a system or situation is bad and deserves to be condemned."
Groidal 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
LMFAO! 7 Bahamians to replace 3 expats!! As a proud Bahamian I'm ashamed to say,...that sounds about right
bogart 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
If you are dealing with changing light bulbs it could be more in that it takes six to hold the ladder and one to climb up.....mind you more will be needed as there was no one to actually check the light to see if it was actually blown and needed changing in the forst place.....
DDK 2 hours ago
Sadly hilarious!
My2cents 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
The first sentence is misleading. The gist of the article is not that it will take seven Bahamians to replace three expats.
The new positions will be created to cover areas that should have been covered by management, but were not. Probably because they were understaffed and overpaid.
They seem to be moving in the right direction.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
y these people with the 200000 salaries usually do not do crap.
Porcupine 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
I hope they're not being penny wise and pound foolish. Larger salaries are sometimes commensurate with the ability to run a successful business. What are the benchmarks here yet? We'll have to wait and see, eh?
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
So 44 years after independence the salary of the Bahamian negro remains shamefully low. Very sad.
TalRussell 47 minutes ago
Comrades! International Credit Reporting Agencies (ICRA ) keep telling this and the previous government that out of the 26,000 workers on the public purse's payroll - 13,000 are totally unnecessary to perform any kinds worthwhile tasks. Of the remaining 13,000, no less than 6,500 are a useless bunch tits...... Yet. Minnis, KP and Dionisio, have only managed to send home a total of '100' flat-chested useless tits. { You can't make this 100 number up }.
bogart 35 minutes ago
While the top was making these big salaries what about the bottom where workers were making a number of times their salary in overtime as the former Leslie Miller had pointed out..... Does this mean that both the top and bottom were squeezing the daylights out of us the taxpayer....? What ever fod happen to the theft of oil from the Eleuthera tank.....?
