‘Too Soon’ To Tell If Glenys Resignation A Sign Of Plp Fracture

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

FORMER PLP MP George Smith yesterday said it was too soon to tell whether Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin’s resignation as leader of opposition business in the House of Assembly was a sign of fracture within the party.

Mrs Hanna Martin’s resignation was described as a procedural step in line with the Westminster system following her loss at the Progressive Liberal Party’s national convention last week.

“It’s a tradition in our system,” Mr Smith said, “sometimes the leader would ask the person or persuade them to hold on but in this case maybe Glenys needed some time. I think the defeat of both her and Obie was a little more pronounced than they expected.

“But I don’t think you should make anything of it,” he continued, “she’s a treasured member of the party and in time we’ll put aside the little differences at convention and there’s always the next convention.”

At a 2009 convention, former Bain and Grants Town MP Dr Bernard Nottage launched his third challenge for the party’s leadership against former Prime Minister Perry Christie. Ahead of his unsuccessful challenge, Dr Nottage resigned as leader of opposition business and was replaced by former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe.

Following a chaotic final day of the PLP’s national convention last Wednesday, Philip ‘Brave’ Davis emerged as the elected PLP leader having won 1,004 votes to 300 in favour of Mrs Hanna Martin.

In the chairman race, Senator Fred Mitchell received 627 votes, while Mr Wilchcombe got 419 and former election candidate Glendon Rolle received 261.

On Monday, Mr Davis said he accepted Mrs Hanna Martin’s decision “with regret,” adding South Andros MP Picewell Forbes had been appointed to the post.

Former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller also told The Tribune that it was too early to speculate over party division, adding it would be petty and trivial at this stage.

“I don’t think there’s anything there,” Mr Miller said. “I think she just didn’t want to be bothered with it. We gotta regroup, we gotta regroup and they gotta get themselves together.”

In response to the suggestion that Mrs Hanna Martin’s resignation did not have to be accepted, Mr Miller said: “Well, they always accepted mine.”