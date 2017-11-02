Baha Mar Occupancy Numbers ‘Kind Of Low’

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar (pictured) said yesterday he is “anxious” to see if Baha Mar can “grow occupancy numbers” without cannibalising other local hotels.

In an interview with The Tribune outside the House of Assembly, Mr D’Aguilar said he is unsure Baha Mar will be able to make its November 4 deadline for the opening of the SLS Lux Hotel.

“People are telling me that they are not making the deadline that is in four days and it is now the 14th instead,” Mr D’Aguilar said.

“I am anxious to see if they can grow their occupancy numbers without cannibalising existing local hotels, that is important. You do not want them to take customers from other hotels and just shift it around, that doesn’t help the destination at all. So it is very important and we have informed them that they need to seek out new markets and new customers in order to grow the destination.” Mr D’Aguilar also revealed Baha Mar’s current occupancy numbers are “kind of low” but said the resort is about to “unleash a marketing campaign” in preparation for Christmas that will hopefully boost numbers.

Baha Mar’s SLS Lux and Rosewood properties are due to open this month and March/April 2018, respectively. Graeme Davis, the destination resort’s president, told the media during a July tour of the property the project was “on target” to obtain its full occupancy certificate.

Yesterday, Mr D’Aguilar said he is unsure of the resort has received its full occupancy certificate to date.

Baha Mar received its first phase temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO) back in March, allowing visitors to occupy rooms and use other resort amenities.

The TCO gives Chow Tai Fook Enterprises “full rights” to use all Baha Mar amenities included in the first phase soft opening, including the convention centre, casino and casino hotel, but it remains “on the hook” for any unsafe, non-Code compliant items that need to be addressed.

Apart from the Grand Hyatt’s 1,800 rooms, the convention centre, golf course and casino, Baha Mar’s tennis club, pool and beach areas, and some restaurant and retail outlets are all open.