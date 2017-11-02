Govt Delegation Set To Discuss Bimini Environmental Concerns

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A GOVERNMENT delegation is expected to travel to Bimini tomorrow to discuss ongoing environmental issues with key stakeholders on that island, according to West End and Bimini MP Pakesia Parker Edgecombe.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Mrs Parker Edgecombe insisted the Minnis administration has not "overlooked" the issues in Bimini, adding that officials were looking to "bring everyone together" as soon as possible.

"We are aware of the issues in Bimini," she said. "I do believe that we will be going into that island this coming weekend; that is the plan and we hope to bring some resolution when we do."

Mrs Parker Edgecombe added: "As I would have mentioned in the House of Assembly earlier, we will continue to hear those concerns and we are going to meet with all the parties involved."

"At the end of the day, we need to hear every side of the story.

"That is what we continue to do, hoping to come to a solution that benefits all."

Tensions between Resorts World Bimini and residents have worsened in recent months due to what some have described as the resort's alleged "irresponsible environmental practices."

Mounds of Styrofoam have washed up on beaches around Bimini, stemming from damage to RWB's floating docks from Hurricane Irma.

More than six weeks since the storm tore through floating docks at RWB, residents said they are still fishing large chunks of Styrofoam from bays around the island.

Pace

Residents have continued to say they are not pleased with the pace of Styrofoam clean-up, and have continued to call on the Minnis administration to "make things right."

Last month, residents said they were concerned that without the national spotlight focused on Bimini, RWB may not feel inclined to "finish the job".

A government delegation to Bimini in September in the wake of Hurricane Irma was greeted by the Save Our Home protest group.

Representatives from the group used the opportunity to corner Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and detail how decades of mismanagement and poorly sanctioned developments led to the destruction of 450 acres of mangroves along the coastline of northern Bimini.

In a recent interview with The Nassau Guardian, Environment and Housing Minister Romauld Ferreira indicated he was considering a visit to the island in the coming days to see the issues there first hand.

In a statement last month, RWB said it had gone to extraordinary lengths to clean-up storm debris and immediate damage.

The resort said debris was quickly gathered from the damaged marina and surrounding areas and was being "temporarily" stored on property while it awaited an "appropriate contractor" to dispose of the materials in an "environmentally neutral manner."

RWB said the vendor who originally provided its marina docks, has agreed to place skimmers in the marinas for long-term remediation.