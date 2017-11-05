Man Dies Of Injuries From Botched Armed Robbery

A man who was hospitalised after being shot in the middle of an attempted armed robbery has died.

The wounded man was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after 4pm Sunday.

On Friday, 27th October, the wounded man and another suspect attempted to rob a man, as he was about to enter his home in Yellow Elder Gardens around 11.30pm. However, the victim fought back, struggling with the suspect with the gun. During the struggle, the gunman suffered a gunshot wound and fled on foot along with his accomplice into a waiting blue Honda vehicle with gold rims.