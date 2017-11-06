Cooper: We're On A Mission From God

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
GOD gave the the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) a mission to transform The Bahamas into the “best little country in the world,” according to PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, who said the opposition party will not win the next general election without “a fight and a hell of a lot of hard work”.
Mr Cooper said the PLP has “four years to rebuild and plan” and execute an agenda that will see the party ready to govern in 2022.
He said the party’s convention last month was “the beginning of the resurgence of the PLP” and he will be ready to govern “from day one”.
He made his comments while speaking to the Progressive Young Liberals, the youth arm of the PLP, at the party’s headquarters last night.
“We have a duty to this country to let them know that we have the solutions on how to get our economy growing again and make sure those gains are felt throughout our communities and not just the profit margins of the select few,” Mr Cooper said.
“But, of course, in order to do that we must win the government and to win the government we must present the people with a PLP that is ready to lead the next wave of transformation in this country. A PLP that will do what it takes to regain the admiration and trust of the majority of Bahamians...
“The modern Bahamas would not exist without the PLP, and don’t you for a second let anyone forget it or make you feel as though the heritage of this great party is to be taken lightly or forgotten. We mean business, and we’ve produced results and we plan to do so again. We have an unfinished agenda. The PLP has not yet completed its work and we won’t let anyone, no matter who they call corrupt, no matter how they try to shift the blame of their incompetence on to us, no way, not today.
“We won’t let anyone set about stopping us from doing our work because God gave the PLP a mission, to transform this Bahamas into the best country in the world. We’ve put in lots of work, but our mission is far from complete.”
Mr Cooper said the PLP will recruit “many more millennials” who will help the party fulfil its agenda of economic development.
“Now is the best time to be PLP because we have the advantage,” he said. “We could reform, recruit and rebrand and rebuild and present better ideas, better policy than the FNM, while they spin their wheels out of their depth.
“The talent in this party is unmatched. The reach of our organisation is unmatched. The institutional knowledge of the PLP is unmatched. The grasp of technology and messaging among those of us who proudly carry the banner of the PLP is unmatched.
“We don’t need to commiserate any longer. We don’t need to lick our wounds. We’re done with that. We are going to move into the future and we’re starting today. We have four years to rebuild and plan and fundraise and execute plans that will see us ready to govern right after the 2022 election rolls around, not meander for six months trying to figure out where we are. We will be ready to govern from day one.”
The Christie administration was soundly defeated in the 2017 general election, winning only four out of 39 seats in the House of Assembly. The party also lost areas which were traditionally PLP strongholds such as Bain and Grants Town and Centreville, the latter an area former Prime Minister Perry Christie represented for 40 years. Mr Christie became the first prime minister to lose his seat in a general election.
proudloudandfnm 16 hours, 16 minutes ago
Uh huh. Sure. God. Yeah right....
sheeprunner12 16 hours, 4 minutes ago
Who is this latest PLP fool??????????
FreeportFreddy 15 hours, 54 minutes ago
I would be very hesitant to stand near this man ... because I think god may not appreciate his name being linked to the PLP. I know that I wouldn't!
God may decide that a lightening bolt is an appropriate response - so stay clear!!
ThisIsOurs 15 hours, 50 minutes ago
I don't know about all that...but God does tend to use the most unlikely characters. If he gets these people on the Damascus road in front of a talking donkey that will indeed be miracle
licks2 15 hours, 50 minutes ago
THIS MP IS SHOWING AND REMINDING US WHY WE "JOOK-UP" THEM BUNCHA CROOKS ON MAY 10TH. . .NOW THIS LAME BRAINED PERSON STANDING UP AND TALKING FOOL!! "SUCK TEETH"!!
Dawes 15 hours, 29 minutes ago
Must be a vengeful God then.
EasternGate 14 hours, 13 minutes ago
I thought this fool "had some sense"!
birdiestrachan 14 hours ago
It is true that the PLP has transformed the Bahamas and it is true that the vision for the Bahamas lies in the PLP. They say and they say but they can never say what the FNM party has done to transform the Bahamas. And what visionary ideas have they presented.?
Speaking of fools. whistle while I point. It is the one with the green beads bracelet.
realfreethinker 13 hours, 51 minutes ago
So birdie,what happened to that vision during the past two plp administration?. You are a real clown.
realfreethinker 13 hours, 53 minutes ago
I had hopes for Coops,but here we go. he has fallen into the plp trance. I thought he was a new breed,but that plp shit is really strong.
birdiestrachan 13 hours, 45 minutes ago
urban renewal. the University of the Bahamas . The air space and BAMSI VISIONARY. FORWARD, ADVANCING.
realfreethinker 12 hours, 38 minutes ago
birdie in order for me to think that there is hope for you,please don't mention bamsi,or urban renewal as succeses. There is nothing to indicate they are successful
ohdrap4 13 hours, 16 minutes ago
the effects of the COUCOU soup are starting to show.
SP 13 hours, 4 minutes ago
"Cooper: We're On A Mission From GAWD" is more aptly put.
bogart 12 hours, 56 minutes ago
Excellent that It is now known that OUR Lord and Saviour is everything. State and Church are separate, or you proposing a Christian state. But at this juncture to use this to go after many more millennials, someone should have told you by now that many millennials are into themselves and still live at home wid their ma and pa. Wrong political strategy for voters. Try the one from the sweat of thy brow ........lets change the whole Bahamian view instead of voting one out lets be inspired to vote a party in and possibly a third or fourth or fifth.....
TalRussell 9 hours, 50 minutes ago
Comrades! First, your party runs your country into the ground - then you stand up on the floor of a House which your party received an dishonourable discharge from to announce ya is accepted an assignment from God to be on some kinds mission to rescue the Bahamaland - out its third word status that didn't exist before 2012? { Why even bother make this "new and improved" PLP gang of four, up? }
BONEFISH 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
I had such high hopes for Chester Cooper. He is just pandering to the old stalwart councillors
