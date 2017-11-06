Cooper: We're On A Mission From God

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

GOD gave the the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) a mission to transform The Bahamas into the “best little country in the world,” according to PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, who said the opposition party will not win the next general election without “a fight and a hell of a lot of hard work”.

Mr Cooper said the PLP has “four years to rebuild and plan” and execute an agenda that will see the party ready to govern in 2022.

He said the party’s convention last month was “the beginning of the resurgence of the PLP” and he will be ready to govern “from day one”.

He made his comments while speaking to the Progressive Young Liberals, the youth arm of the PLP, at the party’s headquarters last night.

“We have a duty to this country to let them know that we have the solutions on how to get our economy growing again and make sure those gains are felt throughout our communities and not just the profit margins of the select few,” Mr Cooper said.

“But, of course, in order to do that we must win the government and to win the government we must present the people with a PLP that is ready to lead the next wave of transformation in this country. A PLP that will do what it takes to regain the admiration and trust of the majority of Bahamians...

“The modern Bahamas would not exist without the PLP, and don’t you for a second let anyone forget it or make you feel as though the heritage of this great party is to be taken lightly or forgotten. We mean business, and we’ve produced results and we plan to do so again. We have an unfinished agenda. The PLP has not yet completed its work and we won’t let anyone, no matter who they call corrupt, no matter how they try to shift the blame of their incompetence on to us, no way, not today.

“We won’t let anyone set about stopping us from doing our work because God gave the PLP a mission, to transform this Bahamas into the best country in the world. We’ve put in lots of work, but our mission is far from complete.”

Mr Cooper said the PLP will recruit “many more millennials” who will help the party fulfil its agenda of economic development.

“Now is the best time to be PLP because we have the advantage,” he said. “We could reform, recruit and rebrand and rebuild and present better ideas, better policy than the FNM, while they spin their wheels out of their depth.

“The talent in this party is unmatched. The reach of our organisation is unmatched. The institutional knowledge of the PLP is unmatched. The grasp of technology and messaging among those of us who proudly carry the banner of the PLP is unmatched.

“We don’t need to commiserate any longer. We don’t need to lick our wounds. We’re done with that. We are going to move into the future and we’re starting today. We have four years to rebuild and plan and fundraise and execute plans that will see us ready to govern right after the 2022 election rolls around, not meander for six months trying to figure out where we are. We will be ready to govern from day one.”

The Christie administration was soundly defeated in the 2017 general election, winning only four out of 39 seats in the House of Assembly. The party also lost areas which were traditionally PLP strongholds such as Bain and Grants Town and Centreville, the latter an area former Prime Minister Perry Christie represented for 40 years. Mr Christie became the first prime minister to lose his seat in a general election.