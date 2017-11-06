Four Held Over Drug Seizure

Four men were arrested after a drug seizure on Saturday, police said.

Southeastern Division officers were on patrol in the area of Winders Terrace and Malcolm Road shortly after 11am when they saw four men standing near a building acting suspiciously, police said. The men and the nearby area were searched, police said.

Officers allegedly found six live rounds of ammunition and a quantity of marijuana during the search. The four males were subsequently taken into custody.

• A man is in custody after the seizure of an AK-47 assault rifle during a raid on a home yesterday, police said.

Shortly after 4pm, officers executed a search warrant on a home in White’s Addition off Kemp Road, where they found the weapon.

A male occupant of the home was later arrested.

• A man and a woman were detained last night shortly after 5pm by officers for questioning with reference to an armed robbery last month. The two suspects were found in possession of two cell phones taken during the robbery in October.

Investigations are ongoing.