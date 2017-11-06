Police Advice: We All Have A Role In Keeping The Peace

By SERGEANT NATHALIE RANGER

Conflict resolution is when two or more parties find a peaceful solution to a disagreement between them.

The need for resolution to conflicts has risen in our schools, homes, work place and community. It is inevitable that conflicts are going to happen whenever you have people with different expectations, views and concerns. However, in order to resolve a conflict we must accept our share of the responsibility and eliminate the concept of blame.

In the school

Children find themselves in situations which often lead to escalated conflicts with their peers. During adolescence into the developing stages of puberty, many children act out their emotions in the form of teasing, gossiping, and physical aggression. If left unchecked, these same behavioural patterns will transfer over to the teenage years. The school should include in its curriculum conflict management, to teach students how to resolve and prevent conflicts. The school can also organize a workshop on this subject and get parents involved.

In the home

Every family has disagreements, which keeps the communication channel open. However, the handling of those conflicts will result in either a win/win outcome or a destructive situation. Most family conflicts are because of poor communication skills, lack of family values, lack of respect, poor interpersonal skills, lack of effective role models/poor parenting skills, sibling rivalry, financial problems, lack of trust, lack of accountability and lack of Godliness. If God is out of the home, then the enemy will take charge and destroy the peaceful environment of the home.

In the workplace

When people work together, conflict is often unavoidable because of differences in work goals and personal style. Almost everyone encounters a difficult person now and then in their personal and professional life. Handling and resolving conflicts that arise in the work place is one of the biggest challenges managers and employees face. We often feel uncomfortable or dissatisfied with the result because no resolution has been achieved. Conflicts in the workplace are caused by poor communication, different values, different interest, personal clashes and poor performance.

In the community

How we handle conflicts within a community is important to the long-term success of a community. Conflicts in the community are caused by different beliefs, resources, preferences, needs and risk. Too many of our citizens are caught up in conflicts that they do not know how to manage. Our community should come together and form a conflict resolution forum so that the community can move forward in a positive direction.

When faced with a conflict, agree to resolve it.

Use your brain and not your hands or a weapon. Talk about what is bothering you in a calm and respectful way. No name calling. Take turns talking without interrupting. Be willing to listen to the other person and be sure to understand how he or she feels and sees the problem. The less angry you are the easier it will be to resolve the problem. Think of positive options, how can you meet each other’s needs and be fair. If you still can’t agree, ask someone else (an outsider) to help resolve the conflict.

It is important to control anger and settle disputes peacefully because violence is becoming worrisome and threatening in our country because of the lack of knowledge on how to resolve conflicts. By resolving conflicts there will be fewer crimes, better relationships in the home, school, workplace and the community.