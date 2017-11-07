Jury Empanelled As Three Accused Of Teacher’S Murder

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A SUPREME Court jury was empanelled yesterday for the trial of three men accused of murdering and attempting to rob a Queen’s College teacher in 2015.

Armando Sargeant, 23, Johnny Mackey, 27, and a 19-year-old who cannot be named because he was charged as a minor, appeared before Justice Bernard Turner yesterday for the start of trial concerning the November 11, 2015 attempted armed robbery and murder of Joyelle McIntosh.

Though the 12-member panel for their case was selected yesterday, the start of evidence was adjourned to Monday, November 20.

It is alleged the teen, along with Sargeant and Mackey, attempted to rob the Queen’s College teacher, at gunpoint, of her 2009 silver Toyota Corolla worth $6,000.

It is further alleged that during the failed carjacking, the victim was shot multiple times in her head and body. She later crashed into a wall at the intersection of Parkgate and Village Roads and died of her injuries at the scene.

All three accused have denied the allegations.

David Cash represents Sergeant, Dorsey McPhee represents Mackey and Sonia Timothy represents the teenager.