State-Recognised Funeral For Johnson

THE Cabinet Office announced yesterday a state recognised funeral will be held for Calvin James Johnson, former parliamentarian, on Thursday at 10am at St Francis Xavier Cathedral on West Hill Street.

Mr Johnson’s body will lie in repose on Wednesday from 9am–5pm at Butler’s Funeral Home & Crematorium on Ernest and York Streets. Viewing for the general public will be from 1pm - 5pm.

Mr Johnson, 64 of Oxford Avenue and formerly of West End, Grand Bahama, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, October 30.