'Brave' Intervened To Cancel Bec Contract Awarded To His Brother

OPPOSITION Leader Philip “Brave” Davis has revealed he intervened to cancel a contract awarded to his brother by the former Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) board while he served as minister responsible for the power company.
Mr Davis responded to revelations outlined in the Ernst & Young (EY) audit into operations at Bahamas Power & Light (BPL), and reported in The Tribune on Wednesday.
The EY audit revealed one company owned by Mr Davis’ brother, AL D’s Construction & Roofing, received contracts from BEC even though the business was not the preferred bidder in a tender process.
Standing on a point of privilege in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Mr Davis said he moved to block the contract as soon as he was made aware of it, and instructed his permanent secretary to write directly to the corporation.
He suggested the clarification was intentionally left out of the audit to further the political narrative set by the Minnis administration, adding he discussed the oversight in the report with Works Minister Desmond Bannister in September.
Mr Davis tabled a letter directing the cancellation of the contract, which was supported by Mr Bannister, who later gave a statement “exonerating” Mr Davis.
Mr Davis said he has directed his lawyers to look into the matter, which he claimed cast him in a negative light.
The EY audit flagged numerous “irregularities” in the way contracts were awarded by the BEC since 2012, including lack of due diligence leading contracts being awarded to companies “owned by public officials or BEC board members.”
It identified instances where former Executive Chairman Leslie Miller allegedly “influenced procurement decisions” for the awarding of contracts “or circumvented the process entirely.”
Despite repeated calls, Mr Davis could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
However, The Tribune’s report does not implicate Mr Davis in any wrongdoing. The audit report stated the contracts were awarded to his brother following a handwritten response from Mr Miller to BEC officials, stating the board requested for the contracts be awarded to AL D’s Construction & Roofing instead of two other companies.
For more on this story, see Thursday’s Tribune
Comments
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
In essence DESMOND BANNISTER lied!
He deceived the house and the Bahamian people. The tribune and Desmond bannister owes the bahamaian people an apology!
TalRussell 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Comrades! Maybe Desmond should've stayed missing from his government house swearing-in by Her Excellency Marguerite? Honestly, I never even considered this red minister as one of the three reds to play one the character roles of the stooges - remember the Three Stooges Moe, Larry and Curly?
yari 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
He intervened to cancel the contract but why was it issued in the first place?
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
With each and every passing day Minnis is looking more and more like the dimwitted buffoon I have all along known him to be and he is now dragging others (like Bannister) down the proverbial toilet with him. Sadly, Minnis was always lacked (and will never acquire) the basic skill sets, demeanor, temperament, moral compass and political instincts necessary to be a great leader. And now more than ever our country and its people need a truly great leader. Sadly, despair seems to be the order of the day for most Bahamians that had such high hopes in Minnis charting a new course for our nation.
Reality_Check 54 minutes ago
Minnis is learning the hard way that campaign politics is very different from actually having to govern a country as its government leader. Dealing with dissident MPs in opposition and Loretta Butler-Turner are child's play compared to governing a country like ours at this time in its history.
TalRussell 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
Comrades! This all started with Minnis and KP thinking all they had do was be tossing red meat to their supporters with no regard to the heavy lifting that would be required. Both men's were equally useless in opposition as they've turned out be clueless at governing a country.
proudloudandfnm 31 minutes ago
Fact is gis brother was given a contract under the table. The fact that Brave wrote asking to cancel it means nothing. The act was committed. Doesn't implicate Brave but does implicate whoever gave the contract to the brother....
CatIslandBoy 26 minutes ago
Brave may have intervened to cancel the award of the contract, but this does not exonerate Leslie Miller from having awarded the contract in the first place. It would appear that the story is about circumventing the bidding process by Miller and awarding the contract to a PLP-connected contractor. How could anyone miss this is just beyond me!
