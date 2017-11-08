Miller Denies Allegations In Bpl Audit

By TANEKA THOMPSON
Tribune News Editor
tmthompson@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) Executive Chairman Leslie Miller strongly denied allegations he “influenced procurement decisions” or evaded the process altogether when he headed the board of directors, telling The Tribune every contract awarded during his tenure was given to the lowest bidder.
He refuted the litany of claims contained in an audit report conducted by Ernst & Young (EY) into Bahamas Power and Light, formerly called BEC. One allegation is that his company, Mario’s Bowling and Entertainment Palace was paid more than $50,000 by BEC for unspecified services.
It was also alleged Mr Miller, former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MP for Tall Pines, wrote to two officials at BEC that the board had requested two contracts be given to AL D’s Construction & Roofing instead of two other recommended bidders.
According to the audit, AL D’s Construction & Roofing is owned by Alvin Davis, brother of PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis, who was deputy prime minister and minister of works at the time. The report found that AL D’s Construction was paid more than what the lower, recommended bidders had offered.
Mr Davis could not be reached for comment yesterday.
Mr Miller repeatedly claimed to be unaware of AL D’s Construction or its connection to Mr Davis’ sibling.
At one point when asked again about contracts being awarded to AL D’s Construction, Mr Miller deflected, replying: “These guys got to stop these foolishness. Many small contracts were given out based on the value of the job, okay, like they did too. This blaming all the time, go try to run the country.”
Defending himself on the contract awarding process in general, Mr Miller said the executive chairman does not make decisions on the awarding of contracts by himself but the process is something the board would decide in the best interest of the corporation.
“How could the chairman have influence on contracts? The board was giving out all the contracts and the record would show that,” Mr Miller said. “And every contract that we gave out, there was value for money. I don’t know how they could arrive at conclusion.”
He also said: “The chairman doesn’t make those decisions by himself, the board would have made those decisions, whatever decisions were made they were made by the board in the best interest of the corporation and the country. And I assure you that every single contract that we gave out went to the lowest bidder. I don’t know if they had contracts they didn’t show us and now they are complaining about it.”
When asked about the audit’s finding that his business, Mario’s Bowling and Entertainment Palace, received $52,192 from BEC since 2012, Mr Miller scoffed at this.
“That’s a bowling entity, what could they do? I am totally unaware of what you are talking about.”
He said he had no concerns about how he handled matters at BEC, saying he helped save the utility provider millions of dollars while looking out for the small man.
“What angers me you know, all the work that this board did, I don’t think no board in the history of BEC could come close to what we did on behalf of the Bahamian people.
“When we left BEC, the cost per kilowatt hour was down to 31 cents per kilowatt hour, it is now up to 43 or 46 cents. When we went to BEC, the overtime was $12m a year, when we left we had it under six – we saved the corporation over $20m.
“When we were at BEC, reconnectors and disconnectors were making as much as $97,000 a year – we stopped that and hired 20 Bahamians to get a decent paying job and still save the corporation over half a million dollars.”
He said before he was appointed to BEC, the corporation lost in excess of $200m during the previous 10 years.
“We did what we were supposed to do on behalf of the Bahamian people. We gave people breaks with paying their bills, and they were angry with some of the things that we did because we turned on over 4,000 people that was off.”
When confronted with the allegations contained in the audit, at one point Mr Miller asked how “all of this points towards me” and questioned if the claims against him were politically motivated.
He then pointed the finger at the Free National Movement, saying there were lax practices when the party was last in power.
“I don’t expect no more, the guys playing politics and it’s a pity that a company of the magnitude of this firm is also playing politics. It’s really a pity.
“. . . Don’t forget the stealing that went on – it wasn’t under our watch,” he said referring to the nearly $2m fraud scheme uncovered by EY. “That happened after we left.”
Comments
proudloudandfnm 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Does he actually think he did something when he was at BEC?!?!?
realfreethinker 5 hours, 45 minutes ago
HaHa what a joke.
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
If Miller can't be jailed for abuse of public office and the public trust resulting in the misappropriation of funds, then Minnis and the other cabinet members should immediately cease jerking the public's chain in an effort to try score cheap political points for themselves at great actual cost to the taxpayers. We, the people, want a transparent accounting of all of the costs associated with these various investigations, but, more importantly, we want and need decent paying private sector jobs! Stop with all the theatrics and distractions if there is no real intent of see justice meted out to those who have likely committed crimes, and get on with running the country and doing the people's business!! The vast majority of voters in the next by-election or general election will not look kindly on the FNM if all of the time, energy and costs associated with these various investigations produces nothing of any consequence at the end of the day other than political fodder.
TalRussell 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
Comrades! Not to excuse anyone or anything away but is it not a fact that neither the red shirts attorney general, or the policeman's have NOT brought a single charge against any PLP for helping themselves to monies directly from the public purse - or even from the purse of any government ministry, corporation or identity owned/controlled by the government. Haven't all charges thus far involved allegations of monies received from private individuals/companies doing business with the former PLP government? Minnis, KP and Carl is talking a different kinds charges talk than the public have seen? Even their fellow red shirts colleagues are careful not be repeating their kinds talk. Where are the many charges being leveled for in the media for helping ya selves to millions dollars from the public purse?
jackbnimble 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
I swear this dude is a class act. I have never met anyone so arrogant in the face of blatant corruption. He has no shame. He thinks that by jumping on that old bandwagon that he is a self-proclaimed "potcake" that looks out for the poor and destitute will someone absolve him of his corrupt transgressions.
Gatta hand it to him too that he does what I call "hiding in plain sight". Homey don't even try to hide. He comes to the fore and meets his critics head on and them simply deflects.
You just can't make this sh**t up!
jackbnimble 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Now I predict he'll start making the rounds. Visit every talk show that invites him and deny, deny, deflect, deflect.
Lol!! IT'S MILLER TIME!
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Miller apparently enjoys making a fool out of Minnis just as he did with Christie. It was only too obvious Miller "had the goods" on Christie and could therefore get away with just about anything. Let's hope the same does not apply to Minnis otherwise Miller will take great joy in spitting in another PM's eye as he once again goes about spitting in the eyes of the Bahamian people.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
I am tired of hearing what the PLP do, they are gone and their damage is done. While everybody's eyes are focused on pot cake and brave this CURRENT administration is allegedly doing the exact same things. Contracts, shakedowns and backtracking on their promises faster than bolt in the 100. Nothing has changed. Keep your eyes on who getting landscaping, school repair, and govt building contracts. Nothing has changed. Do we know how many employees were either hired at or had salary increases to above 150,000 since May 10th? Because Dr Minnis would have us believe these high salaries aren't warranted.
John 34 minutes ago
The Tribune published an incomplete and erroneous leaks of an audit. Earnest and Young should realize that regardless of whom ever leaked the report, it is their reputation that is tarnished. Especially since the report implicates certain in the absence of critical documents. Would you hire an accounting agency whose work is leaked to the press before it is complete?
