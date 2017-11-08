Greenslade ‘Wanted To Move On’

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
MINISTER of National Security Marvin Dames yesterday revealed former Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade expressed a desire to demit office in a private meeting with him shortly after the general election.
Mr Dames shared the anecdote in the House of Assembly during his contribution to debate on the Pensions (Amendment) Bill 2017, providing new details on the circumstances surrounding the police chief’s controversial resignation.
After months of speculation he was being forced out of the post, Mr Greenslade emphatically denied rumours at a handing over ceremony last month and told reporters the time had come for him to move on.
“It was very early on following one of our weekly briefings,” Mr Dames said, “that meeting being between minister and police commissioner, that Mr Greenslade said to me and I am paraphrasing, ‘I recall when you were serving as my deputy commissioner and you came into my office and told me that your time had come and you were tendering your resignation and moving on. I did not understand at the time why you had come to that decision.’
Mr Dames continued: “Mr Greenslade went on to say, ‘That is until now. I find myself at the same place and feel that the time has come for me to move on’.”
The amendment bill will grant a full pension to someone who has served a minimum period of 25 years, and at least seven of those years as the commissioner of police or the commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.
Mr Greenslade’s tenure was a key highlight in MPs’ contributions on the bill because the changes will ensure he receives maximum pension benefits.
Although Mr Greenslade served in the force for fewer than 40 years and as commissioner for fewer than ten years, Attorney General Carl Bethel told The Tribune last month the Minnis administration planned to amend the Pension Act in a way that would allow him to receive maximum pension.
Yesterday, Mr Dames underscored the importance of term limits, and flagged the government’s plan to introduce a “succession planning model” for the public service. He said senior public servants were often kept in top positions for so long that it blocks opportunity for other qualified and competent individuals to make significant contributions.
He noted past extensions given to senior public officers on the verge of retirement, and instances when retired officials were called back to serve in high-level posts.
Mr Dames called the phenomenon a “stumbling block to advancement” and a contributing factor to the country’s brain drain.
Mr Dames said the police force was very close to completing its “manpower audit,” and preliminary findings have confirmed an oversubscription of senior ranks.
He explained if the status quo is maintained, there will be no vacancies or upward mobility over the next five years, and asked parliamentarians to consider the impact on productivity and morale.
“Sometimes we become too insecure, possessive, and at times even obsessed over positions when we ascend to them,” said Mr Dames, prefacing that it was a general statement.
“Somewhere along the line, we make the mistake and think that the organisation belongs to us and nobody else. When persons remain in top positions for too long, they run the risk of becoming complacent and begin to lose the true purpose which is the advancement of the organisation and not themselves.
“But when it’s time to go, it’s time to go!” he added.
Comments
CatIslandBoy 9 hours, 41 minutes ago
I am guessing that the Commissioner's own words, being a man of integrity, and Dames' confirmation should end the speculations of the 'Bird-Brain' and others that he was forced out by Minnis. This makes me wonder about all of that other rubbish you spew in these columns.
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
Sure he wanted to move on.....but only if the price was right!
BahamasForBahamians 9 hours, 2 minutes ago
LOL..
B u l l s h * t personified.
Greenslade 'wanted' to move on.. So Did Lynden Pindling, Hubert INgraham and Perry Christie right?
The tribune is falling to a all time journalistic low. The investigative journalistic questions have been abandoned to suit the likes of this administration.
As an impartial reader, it is obvious other political parties are held to another standard!
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 44 minutes ago
This is a better job offer ........ who would complain????????
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
We, the people, got screwed, and "Yes" we should complain. There was ample cause for Greenslade to have been removed from office as opposed to enabling him to extort a lavish new posting and new legislation granting him (and all future police commissioners) full pension benefits after only serving seven years as police commissioner compared to the previous ten-year requirement. Marvin Dames and Minnis himself are to be blamed for botching the entire process that should have easily led to Greenslade demitting office without remaining as an undeserving leech on our public finances. No one's office should be protected by statute when gross competence and shenanigans come into play.
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
Word "competence" in last sentence should obviously be "incompetence".....not a Freudian slip, I'm just having to type much faster these days than I ordinarily would.
sealice 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
Who wouldn't have wanted to move on he had to deal with those Morons BJ and Bell for what 12 years? am surprised he didn't add to the murder count and shoot himself?
John 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
Marvin Dames was misleading when he attempted to say that crime, including murder has decreased under the FNM's watch. The country has been averaging 11.66 murders ever since October of 2016. And this average continued through October 2017, putting the murder count for that 12 month period to 140. And while there has been a lull in killings in New Providence after the new commissioner said he would be targeting gangs and dismantling them, among other things, there were also the discoveries of dead bodies and a skull, that can push the murder count to 119 if classified as homicides. While everyone is anxious to see the murder count decline, they also want the decrease to be a sustainable one. While the minister of national security boasts of the 10 day lull in shootings he must be mindful that the country went though and entire month of July with no murders. They after that the killings resumed and mushroomed. But yes there is a new sheriff in town and the criminals are waiting to see how tough he is.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
I do not blame the commissioner, If I had to deal with "No Games" Dames I would move on my self, before he had a chance to lie on me. This same Dames who says that the PM did not say pay rises for MP"s specifically.
They wanted him gone that keep talking about term limits.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
Dames says some how along the line we make the mistake and think the organization belongs to us and no body else when persons remain in positions for to long they begin the risk of coming complacent. I am sure he conveyed all this to Mr: Greenslade.
It is just fine I wish the former commissioner God's speed he will do well . This is the end of it all.
