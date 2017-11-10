Legal Marijuana? No Time Soon

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands said yesterday the government is monitoring global trends in the decriminalisation and legalisation of marijuana, but doubted the Bahamas would “follow suit” in the immediate future.
However, in addressing the matter from both a personal and a professional standpoint, Dr Sands in an interview with The Tribune contended the Minnis administration would be “objective and open-minded” in its discussions on the issue.
This comes on the heels of National Security Minister Marvin Dames’ suggestion the Bahamas should consider decriminalising marijuana “at some point”.
Dr Sands said while there are many people who would advocate for the outright legalisation of marijuana, there needs to be a proper discourse on all the pros and cons related to the topic.
“Let’s watch how this thing play out and let’s pay attention to the pros and cons,” he told The Tribune.
“We have agreed that we are going to participate in the activities of CARICOM who has started to get the evidence of medical marijuana and we will participate in that discussion.”
Dr Sands continued: “When asked this question previously, I would have said the Bahamas is not likely to lead this discussion and so, I do not believe that the Bahamas will be the next dominoe to fall. I think it is very important that people look for the evidence and there is evidence for and against. I may have my own personal views, but when I speak, I speak for the Cabinet and the government of the Bahamas.
“And so, the measured commentary that the government of the Bahamas has, is that we are going to be conservative and that we are going to be objective and open-minded in terms of our change and approach to marijuana.”
Asked of his personal view on the topic, Dr Sands stated: “Minister Dames would have made some comments which I share and support that the idea of dramatic changes in the life of a young person because of possession of small quantities of marijuana, it is something that clearly we would not want to have life-altering implications.”
However, he said even if that view is adopted nationally, it would not result in a complete turnabout on the issue in the coming years.
Mr Dames on Wednesday told the Nassau Guardian that he is a “firm believer” those persecuted for possession of small amounts of marijuana should not face a life of ridicule.
The Mount Moriah MP also insisted that before the country can look to decriminalisation, the nation must consider a series of complex issues, including the drug’s medical implications.
To date, several US states have legalised marijuana for recreational and medical use.
Moreover, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to legalise marijuana across Canada by July 2018.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
The actual information is out there. Benign with many medical benefits. Just legalize it and let me open my shop...
TalRussell 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
Comrades! Knows anyone in market with some cash buy new fleet drones?
What bummer. Legal marijuana under red shirts is not coming no time soon. And here I sits with all me licensing application paper work under preparation but I guess I won't be delivering me baked brownies by me fleet drones no time soon across the archipelago that makes up the 700 Out Islands and Cays da Bahamaland. Damn you red shirts.
baldbeardedbahamian 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
the politicos see no need.................................. to legalize the weed,.............................................. they are happy using rum..................................... to make their brain cells numb.............................. Refuting Robert Nestor's creed............................
bogart 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
We don have ILLEGAL ....workers, ......haishuns, chinese...Jamaicans...migrants,.....electricity hook ups, ?...water hook up, .....illegal satellite hook up....dark tinted windows,.... license plates, ....taxi hackers, ....price goughers during hurricane, ....shanty towns.....illegal guns.....illegal businesses without license......fishing....illegal gtouper...illegal conch...illegallobster....boats....tiefing....murders....human smuggling ....hacking...illrgal cigarette smuggling ....sign boards...illegal money laundering....illegal conterfeit money.....former number houses ...business contracts ....etcetc....well mudda tek sic.....so what the big deal in having weed to settle the nerves from the rest of the other illegal stuff....
John 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
When marijuana has become legal for some time authorities in the Bahamas will still be stopping vehicles and digging down in young men’s draws and socks for the ‘legal contraband ‘, because that’s what they do. But seriously standing by the comments of Barack Obama, while the possession of weed is becoming more tolerable and by fact ‘decriminalized ‘ to an extent, there should be no rush to legalize it. As he further stated, the minute Mary Jane becomes legal, companies toile the ones that now sell tobacco and alcohol will seek to commercialize it and make it a legal multi billion industry. That is when the harmful effects of cannabis will surface and outweigh the benefits of weed. There is already a significant drug and alcohol abuse problem in this country, especially among the young people. Every one seems to have a need to lose reality or get wasted. Several radio stations play songs that promote the use of opioids and Xanax, percaset, and Molly. Most definitely when these drugs are taken with marijuana and alcohol they not only change moods but change personalities. Young men become angry and violent and some young ladies become extremely friendly and generous with their bodies. And agree to with the good doctor that the marijuana cookie should be kept in the bag of other illegals for a while longer. BTW most herbalists agree that most of the benefits of marijuana do not come from smoking it.
