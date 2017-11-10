0

Pair Accused Of Attempted Murder

FROM LEFT: Antonio Johnson and Meichilano Bridgewater.

As of Friday, November 10, 2017

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

TWO men were charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm in the Freeport Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Antonio Johnson, 26, of Limewood Lane, and Meichilano Bridgewater, 20, of Weddell Avenue, appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson.

The pair pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm while endangering life and attempted murder in connection to an incident that occurred on October 30. Both were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until February 5, 2018, for trial.

