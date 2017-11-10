0

Six Arrested After Drug Seizure In Freeport

As of Friday, November 10, 2017

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

Grand Bahama Police arrested six men after allegedly discovering suspected marijuana and cocaine at a residence in the Freeport area.

ASP Terecita Pinder reported that around midday on Thursday Drug Enforcement Unit officers executed a search warrant at house on Ludford Place.

During a search of the residence, she said officers discovered five pounds of suspected marijuana and two-and-a-half pounds of suspected cocaine. As a result, six male occupants were arrested and taken into custody.

ASP Pinder said that investigations are continuing into the matter.

