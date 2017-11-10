Six Arrested After Drug Seizure In Freeport

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama Police arrested six men after allegedly discovering suspected marijuana and cocaine at a residence in the Freeport area.

ASP Terecita Pinder reported that around midday on Thursday Drug Enforcement Unit officers executed a search warrant at house on Ludford Place.

During a search of the residence, she said officers discovered five pounds of suspected marijuana and two-and-a-half pounds of suspected cocaine. As a result, six male occupants were arrested and taken into custody.

ASP Pinder said that investigations are continuing into the matter.

