Three Held After $3m Drug Bust In Eleuthera

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

THREE men are in police custody in connection with the discovery of $3m worth of marijuana in Eleuthera on Thursday.

The incident, which took place around 2.30pm in Governor's Harbour, is one of the biggest drug busts of the year, according to officer-in-charge of the Drug Enforcement Unit Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Butler.

Police said a team of officers from the Eleuthera Division along with the Drug Enforcement Unit assisted by US Drug Enforcement Agencies went to an area in Governor's Harbour, where they discovered 77 bales of marijuana in an unoccupied residence.

The three men were taken into custody a short time later and are assisting police with their investigations.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $3m.

The discovering came three months after police arrested three men in connection with the discovery of $3.2m worth of marijuana in Andros on Emancipation Day.