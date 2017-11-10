Two Face Fraud Charges In Connection With Bpl

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday with a combined total of 22 counts of fraud related charges in connection with the Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd.

Orvano Symonette, 27, and Anthony Strachan, 39, faced the charges before Magistrate Samuel McKinney. Neither is affiliated with BPL.

Mr Symonette of Gospel Light Way pleaded not guilty to 12 charges, including two counts of fraud by false pretences, five counts of uttering a forged document, four counts of possession of a forged document and one count of attempted fraud.

Mr Strachan faced one count of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences and seven counts of fraud by false pretences, to which he pleaded not guilty.

In the first count of fraud by false pretences it is alleged that on April 13, 2017, Mr Symonette concerned with others, with the intent to defraud, obtained $62,672.50 from the bank account of BPL held at Scotiabank by means of false pretences while he was at CIBC, John F Kennedy Drive.

The second count alleged that on May 11, 2017, the defendant concerned with others and with the intent to defraud did obtain $74,980 from BPL’s bank account held at Scotiabank by means of false pretences while at CIBC, John F Kennedy Drive.

A third count, according to court documents, is in reference to uttering a forged document.

It is alleged that on Thursday, April 13, 2017, with the intent to defraud, Mr Symonette did utter a certain forged document to withdraw a Scotiabank cheque from BPL’s account. This cheque was allegedly then made payable to Bahamas Industrial Equip Sale in the amount of $62,672.50 to CIBC on John F Kennedy Drive knowing that it was forged.

In another count, it was alleged that the defendant forged a document.

The alleged act is said to have taken place on May 4, 2017, with the intent to defraud. The particulars are that Mr Symonette allegedly had in his possession a certain forged document to withdraw from Scotiabank and drawn from the account of BPL. It was alleged to have been made payable to Bahamas Equipment Sales in the amount of $74,980, knowing that it was not genuine.

He was also allegedly believed to have uttered a forged document on May 4, 2017. It is claimed that Mr Symonette uttered a certain forged document drawn from BPL’s account and payable to Bahama Industrial Equip Sales in the amount of $74,980 knowing that the document was forged.

Count six was possession of a forged document. The particulars are that on Thursday, May 4, 2017 Mr Symonette allegedly with the intent to defraud had in his possession a certain forged document to withdraw a Scotiabank cheque from BPL’s account made payable to Islandsite Development in the amount of $34,167.80. It is alleged he knew it was not genuine.

In the seventh count, he was again alleged to have uttered a forged document on May 4, 2017, with the intent to defraud. This forged cheque in the amount of $34,167.80 from the BPL account was made payable to Islandsite Development to RBC on JFK.

Another count was for possession of a forged document alleged to have happened on May 11, 2017. The cheque forged from Scotiabank and made payable to Bahamas Industrial Equip Sales was in the amount of $74,980.

The ninth count stemmed from allegations that he uttered a forged document.

This is also alleged to have taken place on May 11 in the form of a cheque from BPL’s account in the amount of $74,980.

Count 10 allegedly happened on the same day when Mr Symonette is said to have been in possession of a forged document. Court documents state that he intended to defraud with a forged Scotiabank cheque payable to Bahamas Industrial Equip Sales in the amount of $74,980.

In count 11 it is alleged the defendant uttered a certain forged document from Scotiabank and made payable to Bahamas Industrial Equip Sales in the amount of $74,980 to RBC.

The final count was attempted fraud by false pretences on May 4, 2017. It is alleged that Mr Symonette concerned with others intended to obtain $74,980 from Scotiabank while he was at CIBC.

Regarding Mr Strachan, he faced eight counts yesterday, the first among these conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences.

The particulars are that between Monday, January 27, 2017 and Thursday, April 20, 2017, Mr Strachan being concerned with others agreed with common purpose to commit fraud by false pretences.

He was also charged with fraud by false pretences for actions which allegedly happened on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. It is alleged that Mr Strachan concerned with others and with the intent to defraud obtained $47,891.25 from BPL’s Scotia Bank account by means of false pretences while at CIBC JFK.

In addition he was also charged with fraud by false pretences for actions which were alleged on February 8, 2017.

It is claimed that Mr Strachan along together with other and with the intent to defraud obtained $23,005 from BPL’s Scotia account by means of false pretences while at CIBC JFK.

In count four, it is alleged that Mr Strachan on February 28 with the intent to defraud obtained $14,835 from the electricity provider’s Scotiabank account.

In another count it was also alleged that on March 3, 2017 the defendant with others obtained $11,932.50 from BPL’s Scotiabank account through false pretences.

Counts six, seven and eight were also fraud by false pretences, occurring on March 15 and March 30. In one instance it is alleged he obtained $18,382.50 and in the other $19,350 by means of false pretences. The eighth count was on the intent to defraud $78,690.

Magistrate McKinney informed both men that his court could not grant bail and it would have to be sought in the Supreme Court. For this reason, both men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Trial dates of March 26 and 27, 2018 were set.