Body Found In Culmersville Sub-Division

Police are investigating after a partly decomposed body was discovered in the Culmersville sub-division on Friday night.

According to reports, shortly after 8pm, police were called to the area of Shady Tree Street and Carlita Lane in Culmersville where the body of a male was discovered in an abandoned building. Foul play is not suspected at this time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Police are appealing to the general public for any information that can assist in this investigation.

