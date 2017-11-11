Body Found In Culmersville Sub-Division

Police are investigating after a partly decomposed body was discovered in the Culmersville sub-division on Friday night.
According to reports, shortly after 8pm, police were called to the area of Shady Tree Street and Carlita Lane in Culmersville where the body of a male was discovered in an abandoned building. Foul play is not suspected at this time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
Police are appealing to the general public for any information that can assist in this investigation.
John 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Anyone reading this headline would automatically think there was another murder in the country. Fourtunately that was not the case and the lull in murders continue to hold. And like Marvin Dames is saying crime is not just the police matter but it should concern everyone in the country. Everyone must get involved, including persons who may support political parties opposite and stamp out this crime monster that has been consuming us for the past decade. Not only that but we must join forces to prevent foreigners and other special interest groups from exploiting us economically. Death is never a good experience and may the soul of the departed Rest In Peace.
